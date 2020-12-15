BCHS third calendar features 1950s photographs

The museum is located inside a building that once housed the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Northern Railroad depot.

To find the photos for the calendar, BCHS Historian Jim Reisdorff spent hours sifting through The Banner's archives at the Boston Studio Project in the Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. Fifth St.

"Every picture that's in this year's calendar was taken by The Banner-Press," Reisdorff said. "A lot of the credit goes to the late longtime editor and publisher of The Banner-Press, Jack Tarr."

Tarr was a reporter for the paper in the 1950s, Reisdorff said, who later became the editor.

Reisdorff has long been a community historian and a correspondent for The Banner since 1978. He said he chose photos that represented the different kinds of events that occurred in Butler County in the 1950s, many of which he became familiar with while writing his history column for the publication.