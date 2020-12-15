BCHS third calendar features 1950s photographs

The Butler County Historical Society's third calendar focuses on events around the area during the 1950s, using photos from the archives of Telegram sister publication, The Banner-Press.
They are available for purchase at various locations around Butler County, including convenience, hardware and grocery stores. Butler County Historical Society (BCHS) Chairman Steve Barlean said people who make a $15 donation will receive a calendar.
Barlean said people can also find the calendars on the BCHS website, butlernemuseum.com, where they can arrange to have one shipped for $17 total.
Barlean said he anticipates the shipping option to be popular this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money, Barlean said, will support renovations of the BCHS-run Butler County Historical Museum, 200 W. D Street in David City.
"It's 105-years-old this year, I believe, and it's starting to look it," Barlean said, chuckling. "We've been putting new windows in, new floors in, getting some floors refinished, putting in shades, repainting and fixing walls."
The museum is located inside a building that once housed the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Northern Railroad depot.
To find the photos for the calendar, BCHS Historian Jim Reisdorff spent hours sifting through The Banner's archives at the Boston Studio Project in the Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. Fifth St.
"Every picture that's in this year's calendar was taken by The Banner-Press," Reisdorff said. "A lot of the credit goes to the late longtime editor and publisher of The Banner-Press, Jack Tarr."
Tarr was a reporter for the paper in the 1950s, Reisdorff said, who later became the editor.
Reisdorff has long been a community historian and a correspondent for The Banner since 1978. He said he chose photos that represented the different kinds of events that occurred in Butler County in the 1950s, many of which he became familiar with while writing his history column for the publication.
"It was certainly in the back of my mind that we had these Banner-Press images that would make terrific calendar pictures. So when the opportunity arose to bring it up about possibly doing it that way, everybody was receptive," Reisdorff said.
Last year's calendar featured photos of early farm scenes.
"Even though a picture of an 1880 farm scene is really, really neat, it doesn't relate to everybody," Barlean said.
It's harder to connect to those photos, Barlean said, than it is to photos featuring events remembered by relatives or even the relatives themselves.
"The history of this county is more than just history that belonged to great-grandpa. It's our history as well," Reisdorff said.
After Reisdorff chose the photos he wanted and got the information together, Jeanne Hain at the Boston Studio Project helped him get digital copies of the pictures.
"I was able to find the pictures and the information," Reisdorff said. "Jeanne had to be the one to find them on the computer and in the collection over there in the library."
After that, Reisdorff handed the content off to BCHS Treasurer Greg Fiala. Fiala then used them to create the calendar, which was printed at Service Press in Henderson.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
