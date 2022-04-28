BD cleans up campuses on Earth Day

Becton Dickinson (BD) and Casella Resource Solutions hosted Earth Day events at both their east and west plants in Columbus on April 22. It was held in conjunction with Keep Columbus Beautiful in recognition of Earth Day.

“At BD, we’ve developed a set of goals for 2030 and beyond that help us focus on areas where we can create meaningful impact. We know the importance of our community and planet health, which is why we’ve recognized Earth Day by partnering with Keep Columbus Beautiful to organize an employee event focused on environmental impact at our site,” said Heath Petersen, plant manager of BD West.

“Our Columbus employees are passionate about taking care of the local community in which they live and work, so it is preserved for future generations to prosper from and enjoy.”

At BD East Casella worked with Jaime Peterson, senior manager of environmental health and safety and Cody Bollig, procurement specialist, to host a trash/litter pickup on the plant grounds. They also planted over 500 flowers from Earl May in Columbus in the commons area outside the breakroom for associates to enjoy while eating lunch. At BD West volunteers walked the plant grounds and collected trash and litter.

This is the second year Casella has facilitated an Earth Day event with BD in Columbus at the east plant, and the first year for the west plant.

“BD is celebrating Earth Day, through this event today,” said Vincent Crnko, plant manager of BD East.

“This is fully aligned with BD Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, creating the connectivity between the health of our company, the planet, our communities and the people we serve. At our plant, we are showing some first class results with a 94% recycling rate and we are targeting ISO14001 certification this summer, an international standard related to environmental management to help organizations minimize how their operations negatively affect the environment.”

Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said she’s excited to see both BD plants working to make Columbus greener and more beautiful.

“It also shows BD's commitment to the health of their local environment, community, and planet,” Oceguera added. “We look forward to partnering with BD and Casella on future projects.”

