BD recipient of Governor's Bioscience Award

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) has been named the 2021 recipient of the Governor’s Bioscience Award.

The award recognizes individuals and companies that make significant contributions to the Nebraska bioscience industry. It was given on Wednesday during a presentation at Bio Nebraska’s annual meeting.

“BD has long been a respected employer of choice in Nebraska,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “They recently completed a $70 million expansion in our state, bringing more great-paying jobs to Nebraska. In light of their growing commitment, and their work to manufacture critical medical supplies during the pandemic, it is fitting to award them with this year’s Bioscience Award. Congratulations!”

BD, one of the largest global medical technology companies, develops innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. The company operates four world-class manufacturing facilities in Nebraska – two in Columbus and others in Holdrege and Broken Bow – where they employ 3,500 Nebraska-based employees. This month, the company announced expanded manufacturing capacity at its Holdrege facility, where it have increased needle and syringe supply capabilities to support domestic need through their partnership with Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

“For more than 70 years, our Nebraska teams have maintained a commitment to arming the heroes on the front lines of health care with needed medical devices,” said Alexandre Conroy, executive vice president of integrated supply chain for BD. “Today, that commitment remains stronger and more important than ever, as our four manufacturing facilities in Nebraska continue to play a critical role in bolstering COVID-19 vaccination preparedness while also ensuring supply continuity for devices used for routine and preventative health care needs. We’re so proud to celebrate our colleagues here in Nebraska who work tirelessly every day to enhance health care readiness and resiliency through this award.”

The Governor’s Bioscience Award is presented annually to an individual or company that has made significant contributions to Nebraska’s bioscience industry. The selection criteria range from conducting innovative research to product development to investment that grows the bioscience community in Nebraska. The recipient is selected based on input from Bio Nebraska Board of Directors, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development as well as conversations with state leaders. This year, the award was presented during Nebraska’s Bioscience Month, as proclaimed by Ricketts earlier this month.

“October is Bioscience Month in Nebraska and we have been celebrating the accomplishments of Bio Nebraska members and the growth of Nebraska’s bio-ecosystem the entire month,” said Rob Owen, executive director of Bio Nebraska. “I can’t think of a better way to bring Bioscience Month to a close than presenting BD with the Governor’s Bioscience Award. BD is a key component of Nebraska’s bio-ecosystem, a centerpiece of the medtech sector in the state, and its commitment to investment in Nebraska makes it an ideal recipient of the award.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0