BD to pay $499k to resolve alleged hiring discrimination

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) has reportedly entered into a conciliation agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs to resolve alleged hiring discrimination at three of its plants.

BD, a medical technology manufacturer with two facilities in Columbus, will pay $499,349 in back pay and interest to 125 qualified female applicants. The company will also take “corrective action to ensure its hiring policies and procedures are free from discrimination, and provide training to all managers, supervisors and others who oversee hiring decisions,” the press release states.

According to the same press release from the U.S. Department of Labor, a routine OFCCP compliance evaluation found that BD discriminated against female applicants when they applied for needle assemble, operator technician and plastipak setup operator positions at the Columbus West facility from June 11, 2016 to June 10, 2018; for setup operator positions at the Columbus East facility from April 15, 2018 to April 14, 2020; and for forming operator positions at the Holdrege facility from Feb. 7, 2018 to Feb. 6, 2020.

OFCCP determined that BD’s actions violated Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin. BD has contracts with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

“Our agreement with Becton, Dickinson and Company will ensure that individuals applying for positions in the medical technology industry will have equal access in hiring as the law requires,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Regional Director Carmen Navarro in Chicago in a provided statement.

BD Director of Communications Trey Hollern told The Columbus Telegram in a June 27 email that “fostering an inclusive and diverse culture” is at the heart of BD’s core values.

“We are deeply committed to providing equal employment opportunities for all applicants and associates and compliance with all applicable employment laws is a top priority,” Hollern said. “For three consecutive years, BD has been named a 'Noteworthy Company' in DiversityInc’s annual ranking of the top U.S. companies for diversity. While we disagree with the OFCCP’s alleged findings, BD has agreed to settle the matter, rather than engage in protracted legal proceedings with OFCCP.”

The Columbus and Holdrege facilities operate as subsidiaries of Becton, Dickinson and Company, based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

OFCCP launched the Class Member Locator to identify applicants or workers who may be entitled to monetary relief and/or consideration for job placement as a result of OFCCP’s compliance evaluations and complaint investigations. Those who think they may be a class member who applied for jobs at Becton, Dickinson and Company during the investigative period, can use OFCCP’s Class Member Locator to learn more about this and other settlements.

