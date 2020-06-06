Be on the alert for skin cancer

Your risk of developing skin cancer increases with age, which is why it becomes more important to have regular skin cancer screenings and to stay informed about skin cancer symptoms as you grow older.
What types of skin cancer are there?
Skin cancer falls into two primary categories: non-melanoma and melanoma. Non-melanoma skin cancers (basal and squamous cell cancers) are the more common and less deadly of the two types. They generally form in the top layer of skin in areas routinely exposed to sunlight. They may take different forms including a scaly reddish patch, a pearly or waxy bump or an open sore.
Melanomas are less common than non-melanomas, but they are the leading cause of skin cancer-related deaths. A melanoma can appear on normal skin or may begin as a mole or birthmark that begins to change in appearance. They also tend to form on parts of the body with high exposure to sunlight.
What are the symptoms of skin cancer?
A good way to check for potentially dangerous growths that may be melanoma is to look at the 'ABCDEs' or, the asymmetry, borders, colors, diameter and evolution of the growth. Ask yourself the following questions as you do so:
Asymmetry. Is half of the mole or growth different from the other?
Borders. Are the edges of the growth irregular?
Color. Do the colors of the growth vary?
Diameter. Is the growth larger than 6 millimeters in diameter?
Evolution. Is the mark constantly changing?
Symptoms of non-melanoma skin cancer include a sore that bleeds easily and doesn't heal, irregular vessels in or around a sore, or a sore with a depression in the middle. If you notice a growth, mole or birthmark with these symptoms it's a good idea to have it looked at by a doctor.
Who is at risk for skin cancer?
Although skin cancer can occur in young people, the risk of developing it increases as you age. Other factors that may increase your risk include:
• Having fair skin, eyes and hair pigmentation.
• Being exposed to large amounts of sunlight.
• Experiencing one or more blistering sunburns as a child.
• Using tanning devices.
• Having a relative who has developed skin cancer.
Becoming familiar with the risks and symptoms of skin cancer can help with early detection and keep you healthy. Talk to your doctor if you have questions or concerns about potentially cancerous growths or about your risk for skin cancer.
Dr. Nila Novotny is an otolaryngologist with Columbus Community Hospital’s Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.