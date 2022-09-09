Be the Difference: United Way kicks off 2022 campaign

“Be the Difference,” the rallying cry for this year’s Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) general campaign, refers to the difference any one individual can make in the community, according to a recent press release by CAUW Executive Director Hope Freshour.

“'Be the Difference' embodies the notion that we can be the difference through our actions, words and donations,” Freshour said in the press release.

At the nonprofit's annual campaign kickoff and pacesetter recognition event on Sept. 8, the Columbus Area United Way announced its goal for the 2022 campaign that runs through December and recognized the people and organizations who have helped them get to where they are with that goal.

In a $7,000 increase over last year’s goal, the Columbus Area United Way aims to raise $925,000 to help support its 15 partner agencies and 35 programs in the Columbus area.

Campaign Chair Eric Hall said it’s important the goal is met because the goal is based on the specific needs of CAUW’s partner agencies and programs and what they ask for.

“It’s important that we make that goal because we want to be able to provide as much support to the community as we can and provide for these different partner agencies as well as the different organizations that utilize United Way funds to help the community,” Hall said.

Freshour provided examples of the visible impacts of the CAUW's work, such as the Imagination Library, which provides approximately 1,500 area children with a free book each month, and the recent Habitat for Humanity home project.

"In regards to basic needs, a contribution of $82 helps build one square foot of a home for a deserving family," Freshour said.

Currently the CAUW is at approximately half of its goal, with some funds yet to be tallied in that number. Freshour said during the event that the donations being made are regular citizens and businesses from around the community, not large corporate donations.

Abbie Tessendorf, services director at the Center for Survivors, a CAUW partner agency, said that point was one of her bigger takeaways from the campaign kickoff.

“We talk about it all the time, that the best part of our community is we don’t have people giving huge amounts; we have a whole bunch of people giving small amounts. We take care of each other, and that matters,” Tessendorf said.

Donor groups or organizations and several partner agencies were recognized at the event as pacesetters, or parties who help get the ball rolling on donations for the campaign.

Freshour noted that of the money donated, the CAUW gets a six-to-one value on every dollar donated and that of that money, a majority stays local. With the fairly recent addition of the Colfax County branch, those funds will go even further towards being the difference.

"We get to choose how our life impacts the lives of others within our community and can have an active role in creating a strong, supportive and thriving community," Freshour said in the press release.