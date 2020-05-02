'BEACON OF HOPE': Loseke followed in aunt's nursing footsteps; proud to serve community

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor’s note: "Community Champions" is a weekly feature in which area residents who are advocates for the community are profiled. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Telegram recently began spotlighting the members of Columbus Community Hospital’s Incident Command team that is on the front line working to help the community during this crisis. The stories will continue the next several weeks.

Growing up in the nearby small and rural community of Leigh, Janet Loseke was arguably destined to be a nurse.

“I had an aunt who is only 10 years older than me and I kind of idolized her because she was just so cool. She was a nurse,” Loseke recalled. “My grandma was also a nurse. So that led me down this path.”

Loseke has decades’ worth of experience in nursing and health care, having become a leader and staple at Columbus Community Hospital thanks to her strong work ethic and commitment to serving others. There, she serves as the director of its Acute Care Unit, Intensive Care Unit and Infusion Services.