Beam there, done that: Community signs beam for new CCH fieldhouse

In a show of moral and architectural support, community members from many walks of life gathered at the Columbus Community Hospital Wellness Center to sign a white metal beam on Sept. 13.

The beam will be implemented in the construction of the upcoming Columbus Community Hospital fieldhouse, which is expected to be largely complete or complete by the end of next year.

The fieldhouse, which will feature walking tracks, indoor sports areas and several other fitness-based activity centers, is just another way CCH is trying to keep the community well, according to President and CEO Michael Hansen.

"From a wellness perspective, our goal is to get people active. There are so many different kinds of activities you can do in a fieldhouse like this," Hansen said.

Hansen added that another goal of the fieldhouse is to make these healthy activities more accessible to everyone in the community.

"Our hope is that anybody and everybody that wants to access it will and that they’ll do something that’s active, physical and improves their overall health and wellness," Hansen said.

Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the upcoming fieldhouse is another great addition to Columbus' attractions list.

"I think it’s definitely 'something good' for the community and for growing that brand and our community. It’s exciting that the hospital is working so hard to make our community healthier and provide additional amenities whether to visitors or residents," McNeil said.

Hospital Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Gokie said in a short speech that this fieldhouse is for the community at large, not just people who already use the hospital or YMCA's facilities.

“As far as we’re looking at it, we can build a building but it’s you people who really make it work. This is not just a building for current Y (YMCA) members or people who are in really good shape, this is for everybody, this is for our community,” Gokie said.

Gokie added that in order for the building to be worth it, people will have to use it, and encouraged everyone in attendance to bring someone with them when the fieldhouse opens.

"We know we have to use the building, the value of the building is using it, getting ourselves in better shape and condition, getting off the couch and using this building," Gokie said.

As for the ceremony of signing the beam, Hansen said the hospital wants the community to feel like they have been involved with the process from start to finish.

"We really feel this is a community asset and want everybody in the community to be involved. Signing the beam is a way of engaging the community and getting them to participate in this project," Hansen said.

McNeil added that it's a show of support for the fieldhouse, hospital and community.

"Signing the beam means you’re part of something that’s bigger than yourself and a symbol, to me at least, that we’re working together, we’re proud of it, we support it and that we’re all in," McNeil said.

Mayor Jim Bulkley, hospital board members, representatives from various departments, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and community members all attended the initial beam signing on Tuesday. Additional signings open to the public will take place Sept. 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and on Sept. 17 from 10-11 a.m.