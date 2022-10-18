Bean bags and backpacks: Morning Rotary and Food for Thought to hold cornhole fundraiser

In years past, the Columbus Morning Rotary Club held a bicycle event called Loup d'Loup to raise funds for their efforts. This year, however, they will hold an indoor cornhole tournament in its place.

Morning Rotary Board President Chelsea Underdahl said that this is easier to organize while still giving the community something fun to do and helping raise funds for the club and the Food for Thought weekend backpack program.

"This is easier to put together and get volunteers. It's a way to substitute the funds from that event," Underdahl said.

Underdahl added that the funds raised will be split between the Rotary and Food for Thought, toward their general missions.

"It goes toward our efforts with Rotary International and the fight against polio," Underdahl said.

The other organization involved, Food for Thought, packs meals and meal prep for students struggling with food insecurity, according to Board President Denene Owens.

"Students get lunches during the week but a lot of those kids on weekends may not see a meal, or they may see one or two, for various reasons," Owens said. "We have no clue why they're going through food insecurity but they are in need."

The Food for Thought weekend backpack program sends food home with those students, Owens said, that they can easily prepare or eat straight away.

"We purchase food for what we call a family meal," Owens said. "They have something over the weekend to eat that they can fix. It may not be the most nutritious but they're easy to fix."

Owens said this typically consists of canned vegetables, canned fruit, cereals, and something like spaghetti or peanut butter and jelly.

"That way, when they go back to school on Monday, they're not going back hungry and they're ready to learn," Owens said.

Rotary Board Member Dan Pabian said the event is needed as both groups, like so many other non-profit organizations, have taken hits with funding and volunteer numbers in the past few years. This event will hopefully help supplement their numbers, he added.

"It's a great project they do but they also have been a little hurt for funding, some of their grant funding has gone away, so it's a way for us to assist both ourselves and somebody else in the community," Pabian said.

Pabian added that the event venue itself, the Fraternal Order of Eagles building, ties into the theme of helping the community.

"It's always fun doing things there because the Eagles are also a community service organization. Any money they make goes towards a good cause as well, so it's a win-win-win situation," Pabian said.

Registration of a team of two costs $40 and ends on Oct. 19, with the event starting Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. Registered teams can pay their entry fee the day of the event and prize support is dependent on the number of teams registered.

Those interested in registering a team or with questions can call or text Underdahl at 402-214-1358 or Dan Pabian at 402-276-1976.