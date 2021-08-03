BEAST Gym closes after 6-plus years in Columbus

About six years ago, Robbin Chin wanted to improve her fitness as she was teaching preschool at the time.
Chin, then 60, said when she tried to stand after sitting down with the children, it was difficult getting up. She then discovered BEAST Gym, which was owned by two members of her church, Aaron and Jeni Bozarth. After training at the gym, Chin was able to develop quite the muscle as she could deadlift 130 pounds. That’s quite an impressive feat as she said she only weighs 100 pounds.
Chin said she and the other BEAST Gym members grew a strong bond between each other and Aaron and Jeni. But, sadly for them, the gym closed its doors recently.
The BEAST Gym – which stands for Bozarth Elite & Amateur Sports Training – had its last day on Saturday, July 31, at its facility, 3320 19th St. in Columbus.
The Bozarths are closing the business because Aaron accepted the head strength coach position at Midland University in Fremont. It’s a quick turnaround for Aaron as his first day on the job was this past Monday.
Aaron said it was a difficult decision to make as he and his wife formed “a tight-knit bunch” with the gym members.
“It was a hard choice,” Aaron said. “But it was an opportunity that came up and I just had to make the call.”
Chin said she was sad to hear the gym was closing, adding Aaron and Jeni were quite the motivators.
“It was really hard because we all loved each other so much and it was so much fun,” she said.
Jeni and Aaron met at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as both were Cornhusker track and field athletes. After graduating, they coached at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington for six years before moving to Columbus – Jeni’s hometown – in 2015.
The business was created as a way to help middle and high school athletes with their weightlifting form. Aaron said while he was in high school he didn’t have a strength coach or someone who could teach him and his fellow athletes the proper lifting technique.
Aaron said when he was coaching in North Carolina, he noticed this problem hadn't changed as the incoming freshmen didn’t showcase the right form.
“So you have these 18-, 19-year-olds coming in, so you have to break down their misconceptions and work on their technique and figure that out from square one and then build them back up,” Aaron said. “The goal here was to start working with high school kids, middle school kids (and) help out some of the high schools in the area.”
He added it is difficult for coaches to teach athletes such techniques as there can be 60-plus of them in the weight room at one time.
But the gym wasn’t only a place for students. Aaron said their business was set up as a welcoming environment for anyone and not one “to intimidate or scare anybody off.”
Soon enough, the members had the same approach to anyone new who walked through those doors, Aaron said.
“Everybody was the same way,” he said. “If I was in the back and a member sees somebody new, they will walk up and shake their hand and say, ‘He’ll be right there.’ It wasn’t just me. It was the entire gym.”
Chin said she’s never known a fitness center that was as welcoming as BEAST Gym.
“They were very kind and encouraging,” she said. “There were things that I was deadly scared of but Aaron had a way – bit by bit – working me into it. He wouldn’t let you give up. He was so kind about it.”
Aaron said he was grateful for the community support.
“It was a great six-and-a-half years. I wish I could keep going but it’s time to move on in terms of the next stage,” Aaron said. “I appreciate it. The community was awesome.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.