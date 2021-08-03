BEAST Gym closes after 6-plus years in Columbus

“It was a hard choice,” Aaron said. “But it was an opportunity that came up and I just had to make the call.”

Chin said she was sad to hear the gym was closing, adding Aaron and Jeni were quite the motivators.

“It was really hard because we all loved each other so much and it was so much fun,” she said.

Jeni and Aaron met at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as both were Cornhusker track and field athletes. After graduating, they coached at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington for six years before moving to Columbus – Jeni’s hometown – in 2015.

The business was created as a way to help middle and high school athletes with their weightlifting form. Aaron said while he was in high school he didn’t have a strength coach or someone who could teach him and his fellow athletes the proper lifting technique.

Aaron said when he was coaching in North Carolina, he noticed this problem hadn't changed as the incoming freshmen didn’t showcase the right form.