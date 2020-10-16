Beautify the community: Earl May donates trees to City of Columbus

Sometime in the next couple of weeks, three new oak trees will be planted in Columbus, courtesy of the Columbus' Earl May Garden Center.

This is the second year Earl May, 4444 Howard Blvd., has donated trees to the City of Columbus.

"Earl May as a company is donating 197 trees altogether. And that's spread out through all of our different 30 stores," Earl May Store Manager Chad Ditter said.

Earl May has locations in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas. Ditter said the Columbus Earl May donated just one tree last year.

"It's based off of how many trees an individual store sells, how many trees get donated," Ditter said.

The Columbus store is donating a white oak, heritage oak and a scarlet oak. Ditter said the sale value of each tree is $275, so the store's donation is worth more than $800.

That's without considering the cost of the labor to plant the trees, which is also being donated. Right now, Ditter said the plan is to plant the trees in Frankfurt Square.

"We're supposed to be getting the trees on Monday or Tuesday on our next truck," Ditter said.