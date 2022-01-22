Beavers Produce continues to expand

An area couple who started out selling extra produce from their garden is now experiencing an expansion in their business, Beavers Produce.

The venture, which sells produce at farmers markets in Columbus, is owned by Andrew and Amber Beavers of Rogers in Colfax County. Andrew works at the business full time while Amber helps out on a part time basis; she is also employed in the housekeeping field.

“We just had a big garden and a lot of extra stuff, so we started selling (at) the Schuyler farmers market,” Andrew said. “And then we liked it and it was working (well). So last year we kind of went full in on it.”

The majority of the produce they sell is mixed greens, as well as tomatoes, peppers, carrots and radishes, among other items. The couple sells at farmers markets in Schuyler, Frankfort Square in Columbus and Market 23 in Columbus.

On a typical Saturday, Andrew said he can sell at least 60 bags of lettuce mix. Business has been good, he added.

“Every Saturday at Columbus Farmers Market we'd be sold out of most of our stuff like within a couple hours,” he said. “We're trying to ramp up. Production even more this year because we can sell all of it.”

Over the past year, Andrew has constructed six greenhouses. This winter he’s built a greenhouse with a washing and packing station. There’s also a cooler in the new greenhouse in which plants are placed with a heater to keep warm during nighttime.

“You spend a lot of your time washing and packing the produce,” Andrew noted. “You spend almost as much time doing that as you do growing it.”

Beavers Produce now has a new certification to add to its marketing.

“We're certified naturally grown now, which is kind of similar to organic. It's basically the same requirements but organic certifications are really expensive,” Andrew said.

“We have to use all organic seed, no GMO, we can only use natural fertilizers, no herbicides or pesticides or any of that kind of stuff. We have to get inspected every year for that.”

Andrew noted the benefit of the designation – people who look out for that kind of produce will be able to easily recognize Beavers Produce as meeting those requirements.

“Some people ask at the farmers market if we use chemicals or anything, but this way we'll have a sign up and people know that you're not using chemicals and that stuff's naturally grown,” Andrew said.

The joy in gardening is the variety of tasks that need completing, the couple said.

“It's different every day,” Amber added.

According to Andrew, they had quite a bit to learn when they decided to take the venture on as a full time job.

“Especially doing it as a business. …You're doing so many different things other than just you growing food,” Andrew said, noting the amount of accounting information he had to learn when starting Beavers Produce.

They live inside Rogers’ village limits and there’s a total of 5 acres of land between them and Amber’s parents who live next door. Currently the garden takes up a little less than 1 acre, Andrew said.

“We have plenty of room to expand as we if need to,” he added.

Amber is a Rogers native while Andrew moved around a lot as his father served in the Air Force.

In order to have produce available every week during farmers markets, the couple also needed to learn how to plan crops. After all, they can’t plan all their crops at the same time and be able to have produce later on in the season.

The couple has two children who can also be seen out on the property.

“We have two boys that help out a lot. They're 11 and 9. So sometimes they can be a real good help and sometimes not so much,” Amber said with a laugh.

During the winter months, Andrew said he stays busy with different projects around the property, including the new greenhouse. He still needs to add electricity and water to the structure, he added.

Some produce has already been planted in the greenhouses in preparation for the next growing season.

“I'll be starting peppers and tomato seeds here and like a month-and-a-half, towards the end of February, and then we're doing a bunch more flowers this year too,” Andrew said.

An enjoyable part of owning their own business has been getting to know people and they’ve been starting to see some repeat customers.

“The farmers markets are cool because even though the other vendors you're kind of competitors with, everybody's (friendly); we sit there in chit chat all day,” he added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

