Beck grand champion, creates handmade charms and earrings

Lily Beck left the 2021 Platte County Fair as the entrepreneurship grand champion and took a purple ribbon home from the Nebraska State Fair for a marketing package 4-H project related to the clay earrings and charms she makes and sells.

Lily, 19, lives in Richland in Colfax County but she grew up in Platte County and has always entered her 4-H projects in the Platte County Fair.

Lily has been creating charms and earrings by hand for nearly five years. By now, she has her process down to a science. She starts with colored polymer clay, which she usually purchases at Hobby Lobby. From there, she designs and shapes the earrings or charms.

"It's an oil-based clay so you have to set your oven -- just a regular oven -- and bake it in there for about 30 minutes to cure it," Lily said.

After that, she sometimes adds details using paint.

"I really like when it's complete and I'm putting the finishing touches by adding resin or glaze and putting it on the earring card and seeing what I made," Lily said.

Lily has always liked handmade crafts and art, but her interest in polymer clay was peaked after her sister received some as a birthday gift.

"I wanted to try it out so I just bought some clay," Lily said.

When she started, her focus was mainly on charms and key chains, but more recently she has moved on to earrings.

"She was 14 when she started making things out of clay," said Dawn Beck, Lily's mom. "She would record herself doing it and had a YouTube channel at the time, so she'd upload how-to videos. … There's pretty much a 4-H project for every interest. There was something with a computer project to make a video to teach someone something. Well, she had already done that, so she made that into a 4-H project."

Lily's marketing package project this year was also associated with her clay crafts, specifically her experiences with branding and marketing them.

Lily started out selling her crafts at a local farmers market and, at age 15, she graduated to craft shows and fairs.

Lily still attends two or three craft fairs every year and will be selling her wares at two upcoming fairs; one on Nov. 13 at 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus, and another on Dec. 12 at the American Legion Hartman Post 84, 2263 Third Ave. in Columbus.

Lily's products are also available for purchase online at her Etsy store, which she opened earlier this year under the name LilyAnnClayDesigns. She takes photos to showcase each product that she sells online.

"She makes her own logos, she does graphic design and makes her own cards that the earrings go on," Dawn said. "It was like, 'Hey, if I'm going to sell this, what am I going to put the jewelry on?' It was just a progression of ideas."

After already having done all of that, Lily said, it was pretty easy to put together her 4-H marketing package project.

"Whether or not she's interested in marketing, that's a big part of what she's doing," Dawn said.

Right now, Lily is working her way through general education courses at Central Community College-Columbus, but she thinks she may go on to Concordia University in Seward.

"I'm thinking about going into graphic design, actually," Lily said. "But definitely in the future, if I'm a stay-at-home mom, (the clay crafts) as something to do on the side would be great."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

