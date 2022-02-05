Behlen announces Freeland Industries and Freeland Trucking acquisition

A Behlen Mfg. Co. acquisition of Freeland Industries and Freeland Trucking promises the Columbus-headquartered company will expand its product offering, Behlen Country President Jen Miller said.

Residents will see the impact later this year. The agreement could mean more jobs, as well as offering Freeland’s products to local retailers, Miller added.

Behlen Mfg. Co. – 4025 23rd St. – announced earlier this week it signed an agreement with Freeland Industries, Inc. and Freeland Trucking, Inc. – based in Portage, Wisconsin – to acquire the company’s industrial tank and feeder assets.

“Their customers are very similar to ours and some of them are the same customers as ours but because we don’t make those items, they get them from Freeland," Miller said.

Behlen Country is a business unit of Behlen Mfg. Co. with an emphasis on livestock equipment. Freeland Industries is a fourth-generation family-owned company, established in 1909. The business manufactures steel stock tanks, hog troughs, creep feeders and structural foam plastic tanks.

These products will be on the shelves of several local retailers soon, Miller said.

“Once we get everything integrated and implemented later this year, they’ll be able to put some of those product orders as well to go directly to their stores, warehouses or wherever they would like us to ship them,” Miller said. “… Down the road later this year, hopefully, you’ll be able to see some of these products at Tractor Supply or Bomgaars here in Columbus.”

The agreement also has the potential to create three to seven jobs in the area to help with delivering shipments. This is because the majority of the Behlen Country shipments are transported from its Columbus location to its regional plants in Oregon and Texas. It means there will be additional volume and manufacturing, Miller said.

“(It) will help manufacture these products,” Miller said. “So we’re excited about it.”

According to a Behlen press release, Miller will lead the efforts to integrate Freeland and Behlen through the transition. Meanwhile, Freeland President Lynn Van Epps and the current leadership team will continue to manage the daily operations of the Portage manufacturing facility and trucking company crews.

Meanwhile, Freeland Trucking - which was established in 1983 - and Behlen’s own transportation unit - BMC Transportation - will combine forces to support the growth and maintain pace with the expanding customer business, products and timely deliveries.

Behlen Mfg. Co. President Tom Boal said the Freeland acquisition will make the Wisconsin-based company's products more readily available compared to before.

“Freeland has a very small regional distribution and with Behlen Country’s footprint - that Jen has helped develop – it expands way beyond that,” Boal said. “So the potential for more job opportunities is very high. We’re very excited about that. We’re able to bring on a well-renowned name in the industry and make it part of the Behlen Country portfolio – and Behlen overall – is a big deal.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

