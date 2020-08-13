Behlen hires to help through tough times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Behlen Mfg. Co. is working to ease the COVID-19 employment drought in Columbus.

The company, which is headquartered at 4025 23rd St E in town, is hiring people in temporary positions to meet demand and help local residents and businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. The goal, Behlen Country President Jen Miller said, is not to hire other's employees away from them. Specifically, the initiative is designed to help employers who want to retain their employees but can’t yet bring them back full-time.

“Really we’re looking at any company within Columbus, and even the surrounding areas, that have employees that they potentially cannot keep busy because of the negative impact of COVID – they don’t have enough work to keep them busy 40 hours a week,” Miller said.

Behlen Country produces farm and ranch equipment in Columbus and is Behlen Mfg. Co.'s largest division.

Right now, Miller said, Behlen Country has approximately 65 open positions at its Columbus plant. The positions are short-term but should allow participating businesses to keep employees on the payroll while also enabling those people to support themselves.