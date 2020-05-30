Behlen staying strong, safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Larger building projects are harder to get an order,” he said.

Behlen also has plants in Omaha, Baker City, Oregon; McGregor, Texas; and Sarasota, Florida. Raimondo said the company reduced its workforce at the Omaha plant by about 20 people earlier this year, though later brought back 10 who were laid off.

In Columbus, he said 25-30 people are working from home, while 10 people in manufacturing/direct labor have taken a voluntary layoff or are on short-term disability.

Although Behlen is adapting to the new normal, Raimondo acknowledged he is unsure of when and even if things will ever return to the way they once were.

“To me, it sure seems like unless there is a cure or vaccine that comes out, we’re going to be in this mode for quite a while,” said Raimondo, noting nobody has traveled in the company for work in the last few months and it hasn’t been able to have one of its signature Partners In Progress cookouts. “Even after that, I think some of the changes we’ve made in how we do things are just going to stay the way they are. I hope we get back to being able to shake hands, but I’m not sure we ever will.”