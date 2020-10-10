Being hopeful about breast cancer

Screening for breast cancer is improving, with technology such as 3D mammography, computer-assisted diagnostics, and breast MRI, all of which are available at Columbus Community Hospital. Screening recommendations vary with different organizations. My recommendation, based on medical evidence, is that every woman should have a yearly screening mammography from age 40 and continue for as long as she is healthy. There is no set age at which a woman should stop screening, but the recommendation should be based on the woman's overall health. Know how to do a self-breast examination and try to do it monthly to be familiar with the normal texture of the breast. For women that are diagnosed because of a lump, over 80% find the lumps themselves. I also recommend that every woman over 40 should have a health provider perform a clinical breast exam once a year.

Treatment for breast cancer is improving. There are genetic tests on tumor cells to better identify which women with breast cancer need aggressive treatment such as chemotherapy. There are also genetic markers that can indicate which therapies will be more specific to a particular cancer. Immunotherapy is developing rapidly. Targeted therapy, also known as personalized medicine, can be more specific, less toxic, and more effective.