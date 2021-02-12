Being responsible on Valentine's Day

Love it or hate it, the month of love is here. February - where it is colder than Alaska right now in good ol’ Columbus. The good news is that it will not last forever. But, back to the month of love. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner I thought I would share some tips on reducing waste this Valentine’s Day. Americans are expected to spend $21.8 billion on what is the third-priciest holiday in the U.S. Wowzah, that’s a lot of love.
More good news is that you don’t have to avoid the holiday to avoid waste. There are tons of ways to show your love and also show love to the planet at the same time.
You probably hear me say this again and again but consider giving the gift of your time instead of material items. Make them their favorite dish, watch your favorite movies, play games, recreate your first date, or do a physical activity as currently there is a ton of snow perfect for snow sculpting, sledding, or a good ol’ snowball fight (I mean who doesn’t want to secretly ping their significant other with a snowball?) what a perfect opportunity. It could just be me who knows?
Sure, everyone loves getting pretty flowers but sadly they only last a week or so and they are usually wrapped in non-recyclable materials when delivered. Potted plants are a great alternative as they last longer, improve air quality, and are proven to improve mental health and immune systems. Plus, they look great in your home or office. If your other half prefers to watch results consider seed paper that is embedded with wildflower seeds and comes on biodegradable paper. They can enjoy planting, nurturing, and watching them grow into beautiful wildflowers.
Write a letter instead of buying a card. Most cards that are exchanged on Valentine’s Day are made on virgin paper, coated with metallics, glosses, and glitter along with several other items. Reduce this waste stream and expense by writing out how you feel. Not good with words? Make a neat list of the top 10 things you love about them, or find a favorite poem, or quotes from favorite love stories.
Lastly reuse items at home to make a homemade care package. Old mason jars, vases, or to go containers and fill with favorite candies, or snacks. Decorate with old ribbon to add a touch of color. You could add homemade coupons for chores, date nights, or hugs and kisses.
Have a Happy Valentine’s Day and stay warm.
Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.