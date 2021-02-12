Being responsible on Valentine's Day

Love it or hate it, the month of love is here. February - where it is colder than Alaska right now in good ol’ Columbus. The good news is that it will not last forever. But, back to the month of love. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner I thought I would share some tips on reducing waste this Valentine’s Day. Americans are expected to spend $21.8 billion on what is the third-priciest holiday in the U.S. Wowzah, that’s a lot of love.

More good news is that you don’t have to avoid the holiday to avoid waste. There are tons of ways to show your love and also show love to the planet at the same time.

You probably hear me say this again and again but consider giving the gift of your time instead of material items. Make them their favorite dish, watch your favorite movies, play games, recreate your first date, or do a physical activity as currently there is a ton of snow perfect for snow sculpting, sledding, or a good ol’ snowball fight (I mean who doesn’t want to secretly ping their significant other with a snowball?) what a perfect opportunity. It could just be me who knows?

