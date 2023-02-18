Helping in the community is ingrained into K.C. Belitz.

From an early age, growing up watching his parents volunteer in the community, welcoming in foster kids, and lending a hand to those who needed it became an example to look up to.

The Columbus High graduate earned a degree in psychology at Truman University. Belitz returned to Columbus after college to work at KLIR and KJSK.

While working at the radio station, he volunteered at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce serving on committees.

Belitz was the chair-elect when the previous chamber executive resigned and he was on the hiring committee. After an unsuccessful search, the current chairman at the time, Rich Anderson, asked Belitz if he would consider applying instead of being on the board.

He applied and became the chamber president in November 2000.

“It was really similar to the way that we were operating the radio stations at the time. Just very community-centric. Really involved in community events and looking at it from the standpoint if the community did better, we did better,” Belitz said. “I knew a lot of the people that were involved, either as staff or volunteers. It was just a great team. Very fortunate to have that opportunity.”

After nearly 18 years in the position, Belitz embraced a new challenge as the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Fund. He said he was serving on the NCF board before he was approached by others asking if he would be interested in the job.

“At an age where if I was ever going to challenge myself with something really new, it was time. We had a really good run at the chamber and I was interested to know if some of those things would translate somewhere else,” Belitz said. “Professional/personal development opportunity and the then opportunity to do similar work but all across rural Nebraska in addition to still doing it in Columbus. It was really a unique fit and a unique opportunity for me to consider.”

Planting the seeds

Belitz’s parents were hard-workers. His father was an engineer while his mother stayed home with the kids.

“Dad would come home from work, change his clothes and immediately start working on something outside in the barn, in the house or whatever. Did stuff for recreation sometimes, but more times than not he was working on something,” Belitz said. “As the mother of four kids, Mom worked just as hard. We certainly saw how you go working hard and just having the work ethic and taking care of what needs to be taken care of, whether it’s the middle of the day or in the evening or whatever it is.”

Belitz, along with his three sisters, grew up with dozens of foster children living under the same roof.

“I would admit right off bat it wasn’t always easy, either for the parents, the foster kids or us kids,” he said. “At the same time, what a great example for us as the kids growing up in that household of giving back, giving to others, doing what you can do to make a difference because you clearly see in the circumstances that those kids were in that they needed someone to step in and help.”

His parents’ involvement in the community, whether through the church or in various groups around Columbus, implanted the idea of giving to something larger than oneself. Belitz said that upbringing shaped a lot of the path he followed.

Radio to chamber

Belitz worked at KLIR and KJSK beginning in high school working overnights on the weekend. When he returned from college, he continuing working on air and after graduating, he joined the station full time.

“I certainly never envisioned doing something different. I certainly wasn’t looking for anything different,” Belitz said. “It just happened to be a coincidence with the chamber. I knew pretty much going through college that I was probably going to work in radio after college.”

After departing the radio station in 2000, Belitz stepped into his role with the chamber helping oversee many key projects.

Among the projects he’s most proud of was the quality of life centers. He said it was a great example of the chamber being the catalyst to help get it off the ground.

“The key is Columbus is a place where people collaborate, organizations collaborate. They do that first for the good of the community and second for their own self-interest,” Belitz said. “You see a lot of places where that order is reversed and that really is the secret sauce that’s allowed Columbus to be successful for decades. As David Bell of Loup Public Power always put it, it’s a place where collaborations still lives. I think that’s exactly right. That is the key to our community success.”

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley worked with Belitz for year and considers him a staple of the community.

“He (Belitz) was just always somebody willing to get involved when we needed to. Probably the best way to describe K.C. is he’s a dynamic leader and a tremendous spokesperson and that’s evident when you see him front of a crowd,” Bulkley said. “Whether he’s MC’ing a program or the speaker who’s introducing our governor or senator or whoever might be in town, K.C.’s just got a way with words that’s pretty special and pretty unique.”

Bulkley said they made trips to Washington D.C. looking to secure more funding for Columbus city projects. One of those trips brought additional resources to help complete the Lost Creek Parkway.

He said Belitz has that knack of relating to all people in the community, whether it’s from a business owner to a consumer and from an industry executive to a member of the workforce.

“They felt comfortable with him,” Bulkley said. “He had a way of bridging the gap between all levels of personalities and background.”

Bulkley said Belitz’s impact on Columbus is far-reaching.

“His leadership at the Chamber helped drive Columbus through some of the most prosperous times we had,” he said. “He’s been a vital part of that along with so many other members of the chamber, but K.C. was the leader.”

The stability and the growth brought to the chamber is what Belitz is most proud he accomplished during his tenure.

“Membership grew, revenue was good, did a lot of activities,” Belitz said. “Really wanted the chamber to be in the middle of everything, so if it happened in Columbus, people would say let’s call the chamber because they’ll be able to help us get this done. That kind of approach I think went pretty well.”

Relationships forged through volleyball

Upon returning to Columbus after college, Belitz began playing a lot of volleyball recreationally. He said he would play two to four nights a week and play a tournament every weekend.

He met a lot of long-term friends while playing. It’s also the activity that brought him to meeting his wife of 27 years, Colleen. They have a daughter, Emerson.

“She (Colleen) played and refed. I was a playing a lot and had a couple usual friends who were playing, so just kind of ran into each other through volleyball,” Belitz said. “She grew up here as well and went to Scotus. We didn’t know each other. She was teaching at St. Isidore’s at the time and played ball and that’s how it happened.”

Once he couldn’t play anymore, Belitz was offered to be the freshman coach for Lakeview volleyball. He said it was something he loved doing and when the head coach position opened up, it was too unique of a chance to pass up.

“It was definitely a debate because I knew what the time commitment would be, though I underestimated it,” Belitz said. “It’s been a lot of fun, not the tough parts of coaching just like there are though parts of every job, but I think every coach would say and it has nothing to do with wins or losses, it has everything to do with the relationships you build with coaches and players and others.”

Belitz led Lakeview volleyball to its first state appearance in 29 years in 2021. The Lady Vikes returned to Lincoln the next year leaving with third-place state trophies on both trips.

However, worth more than the on-court success for Belitz are the relationships.

“I think back all of the weddings that I get invited to by former players and who are now coaching either with me or somewhere else or that I’m still friends with in whatever way,” he said. “Volleyball has given me most of or a lot of my closest relationships, in terms of playing and coaching it. I’m grateful to the sport for what it’s meant in my life.”

New chapter

Belitz joined the Nebraska Community Fund in February 2019 doing similar work he did at the chamber, but this time on a statewide level.

He said NCF focuses on philanthropy, helping to raise and grant money directly with communities. The work goes beyond that.

“How do you build a community, how do you market that community success to we do a lot of facilitation of training, community events, really helping them dream bigger about their future as a small town in Nebraska. That’s a lot of fun,” Belitz said.

Columbus is in a strong position right now, according to Belitz, after addressing its workforce issues along with the housing additions, community amenities and strong school systems.

He said Columbus is in as optimistic of a place as it has been in a long time.

“I know from the work with NCF, there’s a lot of evidence out there that we’re really at the front end of a true renaissance of rural places in Nebraska and others for a lot of reasons,” Belitz said. “I think Columbus is uniquely positions to take advantage of these overall conditions that are going to be in place for rural America where I think we ought to have some pretty lofty goals for what our community is going to do in the next 10 years.”

Belitz reflected on his journey, from growing up in Columbus to being a community leader to his role now at NCF helping communities across Nebraska.

“I’ve been very blessed in both of my career changes to be able to say that I really miss doing what I was doing, but still be fortunate to be doing the new thing,” he said. “I felt that way when I left the radio station when I went to the chamber. I feel that way leaving the chamber for NCF. Just very blessed in that way.”