Benefit to be held for Megan Kuehler who has Stage IV cancer

Back in August 2020, Megan and Darin Kuehler were getting ready for work when Megan developed a pain in her stomach that was so horrible that it forced her to go to the emergency room.

The young married couple later discovered the pain was Stage IV colorectal cancer. For almost two years now, Megan – who is from Omaha, while Darin grew up in Columbus – has had numerous surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy and radiation to battle the cancer.

An event – which is being organized by Darin’s parents, Marsha and Donovan – has been set to help Megan, 35, and Darin as they continued to fight the disease.

The benefit will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 1, at the Columbus Eagles Club, 3205 12th St. There will be no admission to enter but donations are welcomed. Brats, sauerkraut and rolls will be served which will cost $10.

A silent auction and music will also be part of the festivities. To donate items to the silent auction, contact Donovan at 402-910-1528 or donovankuehler@gmail.com or call Jessica Pelster at 402-990-8870.

Marsha and Donovan said they’ve been amazed by the support their son and daughter-in-law have already received. Marsha added it’s difficult a topic to talk about because she tears up thinking about it.

“There’s so much good in this world,” Marsha said. “There have been people who’ve come out that you would least expect to (support). I really can’t explain it. It is an unbelievable feeling. It’s just the fact of all the people who are praying for Megan, Darin and all of our family. All of them are going through this too.”

Donovan agreed.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” he said. “… There have been so many friends, family and work associates (providing them food through) Uber Eats. They’ve brought food to the house for them so that they don't have to worry.”

Marsha's family has helped out too. One example being The Urkoski Orchestra – which is composed of her family members - who will be performing at the benefit at the Eagles club, Marsha said.

Marsha and Donovan have lived in Columbus for several decades. Darin attended St. Anthony’s Elementary School before graduating from Scotus Central Catholic High School.

Darin eventually went to school at the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he met Megan.

Marsha said Megan “is one tough, little cookie.”

“I don’t know how many people could go through what she’s going through right now,” Marsha said. “… I consider myself personally though and I could not do what both Megan and Darin have gone through.”

Megan is a very outgoing person who loves the outdoors and camping, as well as has a fondness for kids, Marsha said, adding “she just loves life.”

Marsha said she and the rest of her family also want folks to be aware of getting screened earlier for colon cancer. The recommended age is 45 but – like in Megan’s case – she was diagnosed with the disease much sooner, she added.

“If it was done at an earlier age, they maybe would have caught it before it got to Stage IV,” Marsha said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

