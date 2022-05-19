Bergevin in as fifth district judge

Jason Bergevin will take the place of former Fifth Judicial District Judge Robert R. Steinke, presiding over Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties. Steinke announced his retirement in February.

Bergevin has worked at the criminal bureau of the Nebraska attorney general's office as assistant attorney general since 2015. The change, he said, came at the right time.

"This felt like a great time in my career to move to a new chapter and try to use the skills I've developed to serve in that position," Bergevin said.

Bergevin started his career in law in 2002 after teaching at Omaha North High School for three years. His wife's job required them to move to Connecticut where he began law school at the Western New England University School of Law and obtained his Juris Doctor.

After another few years, Bergevin moved to Greeley, Colorado, where he worked for the district attorney's office as a criminal prosecutor for four years, something he hadn't initially planned on when he started law school.

"I thought I wanted to learn about estate planning and transactional work like that," Bergevin said. "But after taking one criminal law class and having a little bit of experience in the courtroom, I knew that was what I wanted to do."

From there, they moved back to Lincoln, where Bergevin worked at the Lincoln County attorney's office and spent some time as a stay-at-home father until 2015, when he began his position as assistant attorney general.

"After the attorney general was elected, I was ready to go back to work and I decided to contact them. That led to me getting back into the full time working world," Bergevin said.

Bergevin also currently acts as deputy staff judge advocate for the Nebraska Air National Guard’s 155th Air Refueling Wing.

“My job there is advising commanders, helping them understand law regulations that might affect what they’re trying to do,” Bergevin said.

His position, he added, also provides advice to airmen for their legal affairs.

“I’m part of the team that processes administrative actions against airmen, if someone is demoted or discharged, I'm part of that, as well as advising airmen about legal issues they have," Bergevin said

Among those duties, he provides advice on landlord/tenant concerns, divorce, employers not giving airmen freedom to perform military duties, briefing those preparing for deployment and explaining the rules of engagement.

What he enjoys most about the role, he said, is doing his small part in the legal office to keep the mission of the 155th going.

“There’s important stuff happening. Our airplanes go all over the place and refuel aircraft that are performing Air Force missions, so doing my part to help them do that job is great,” Bergevin said.

Bergevin said that he is excited for the position and recognizes he has big shoes to fill with Judge Steinke, who he described as an outstanding judge.

"One priority is to make sure that I can maintain that high standard he set, that involves being the same kind of listener and thoughtful judge that he was," Bergevin said.

He added that he also recognizes that with this position there will be challenges he hasn't faced before and legal areas that will be new, but that he is going in ready to take them on.

"I've had a lot experiences where I've been able to learn new things, to get my head around these new legal concepts, in such a way that I can do my job effectively," Bergevin said.

To be selected for the position, applicants have to go through a hearing with the judicial nominating commission, a group of both lawyers and non-lawyers overseen by a supreme court judge.

If the commission decides the applicant is qualified, their decision goes to the Gov. Pete Ricketts, who then makes the appointment.

“Jason has the education, experience, and temperament to be a great judge for the people of Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “I appreciate his willingness to step forward to serve the Fifth Judicial District.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0