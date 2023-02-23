In the winter and especially in the Midwest, fresh fruit from other states is a rarity, enough so that Sioux Falls, South Dakota's Irena Kleinsasser began to ask herself how to make it more accessible over eight years ago.

"Irena had an opportunity to get involved with buying some fruit at one point and thought 'you know, where can you get fresh strawberries in South Dakota in wintertime?' You can't. It's same way with peaches, how do you get fresh peaches?" employee Glenn Stanley said.

Columbus area residents will have an opportunity to do just that, as The Fruit Truck, Kleinsasser's solution to the fruit problem, will make a stop at Bill's Tire Outlet, 3200 Sixth St., on Feb. 24 from 12:30-1:15 p.m. with Florida strawberries and Georgia pecans available for purchase.

"When we get put into the rural country the grandmas want the plain pecans for making pecan pie, their own pecan pie. They’re nothing like you’ll get at the store," Stanley said.

"Grandma" Penny Olson, brand ambassador, said Kleinsasser, whose husband is a truck driver, was brainstorming about how to provide her kids with the same fresh fruit she had loved growing up when she came up the idea for The Fruit Truck.

"She really wanted to get fresh wholesome fruit for her family and found a lot of fruit she was buying from larger markets, big stores, was not the quality and freshness her dad, who was a trucker, used to bring back from California, Florida and places like that," Olson said.

"She had the idea of maybe going to different orchards, bringing back fresh fruit, maybe selling it locally. Now it's grown to 16 states. They'll go to orchards in Georgia, peaches and pecans from Georgia, Plant City Florida, Washington for Bing cherries, apples, pears, sometimes to California for grapes."

The business model is pretty simple, Olson said. Customers reserve a certain amount of fruit online, then when the truck comes through their area, they can pick it up. The trucks are usually in a town for 30-45 minutes at a time due to the nature of the fruit they carry. The fruit are picked directly onto the baskets that are then packed in the truck, Stanley said.

"They are picked into the boxes, they go onto the pallets on our trucks and when the truck is full, away it goes. You don’t get them any fresher than that any place," Stanley said.

The trucks are refrigerated for their four-day journey but they don't freeze their fruit and don't have a middleman, he added.

"When they get to, for example, Columbus, those came from Florida to Columbus. We're talking about really fresh strawberries," Olson said. "Same thing in spring when Georgia peaches are ready, they're picked, boxed onto our trucks and on to our delivery schedule."

The Fruit Truck prefers reservations so they can prepare a certain amount for each stop, but do accept walk-up orders as they know people will see or hear about the truck being in town. They also have a storefront in Sioux Falls where Stanley said they carry items from countries all over the world, and the nearby Hutterite Colonies.

"Basically when we come, people walk up and if they preordered, which we hope everyone does, they go up and say 'hey, I preordered' but sometimes we have extras, we send extra for people who haven’t heard of it yet," Olson said.

Their website, myfruittruck.com, Stanley said, is the best way to make sure one gets the fruit they want. Reservations and walk-ups are sold by weight, including the pecans. In the event weather or perhaps a crop is lost, Stanley said, they do have to work around that, but they will make sure people get the fruit they asked for.

"Every single thing they're doing is driven by Mother Nature. Last year during strawberry runs we had a whole week we had to cancel, got rain. All those strawberries got rained on and were no good, they had to cull the bad berries and start again with the good after that," Stanley said.