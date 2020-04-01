Best of times, worst of times

Charles Dickens wrote this famous line in his novel "A Tale of Two Cities," “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.” That line truly sums up what we are living through right now. Never in our wildest dreams did anyone imagine we would be living in a shuttered, no social contact, isolated world. People are emptying stores, hoarding items, and overall being extreme. Even the YMCA is closed! Now that is worse than a run on toilet paper!

Take a deep breath. Close your eyes. Pause and collect your thoughts. We will make it through this. Everyone has friends and family spread across the globe. Pray for them. We are fortunate to live in Columbus, Nebraska. In reality, we live in one of the best locations possible in challenging times. Our community and state leaders have grasped this challenge by the horns and are working night and day to reduce and eliminate the challenges and risks we all could face. The Good Life is wonderful as we have wide open spaces with a much smaller population. Another awesome reason to love our community and state!

