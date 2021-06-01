Better late than never: City to host open house at Columbus fire station

Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller can still vividly recall what it was like when the department was in its old headquarters.
“We were very landlocked downtown,” Miller recalled. “Even pulling a truck out of the station, we were in the middle of the street. So we were unable to do a lot of apparatus or fire training operations there because of limited space.”
Of course, that’s all in the past. June 1 marks the first anniversary of when CFD moved into its new digs at 4630 Howard Blvd. on the west side of town.
The new fire station, funded by half of a $16-million bond, boasts numerous features - like more hand washing stations, additional space to open and clean units, a positive pressurized living space to stop the spread of illness and extra laundering facilities. That’s on top of increased workspace, a better ability to get vehicles out and an overall better location. Its opening came on the heels of the new police department a couple of months earlier in 2020. Both stations were funded by the bond.
For Miller, it’s still a little hard to believe CFD has been in the facility for a full year.
“Number 1, it went in a hurry,” Miller said. “It was really an odd year with everything that went on with the pandemic and trying to get all that stuff done with moving, opening the new station and getting rolling on business when we couldn’t be very near each other. We couldn’t have large groups together, we couldn’t have our community open house. Our opening ceremony was outdoors with a limited audience.”
But that’s about to change. The fire department and the City of Columbus will host a public open house from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at the CFD headquarters so that the community at large can see the facility firsthand now that COVID-19 cases are going down and more people are getting vaccinated.
“I have been part of many conversations over the past year about what wonderful additions the new stations are. We want the community to be able to get in and see their new fire station,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said. “We wish that we could do the same at the police station, but the level of security necessary in that facility is not conducive to an open house now that it is operational. I believe anyone who comes to the open house at the fire station will leave with an even greater sense of community pride because truly it would not exist without the community's support.”
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said he has heard nothing but positive comments from residents and visitors about both stations, noting the fire department’s location is a beautiful site for anyone who comes into town from the west side. The mayor said he believes it will be a great tool when it comes to the fire department providing services, its morale and recruitment.
“I just think it’s a great asset for the City of Columbus to house its (police and fire) departments in modern, up-to-date facilities and give them the amenities they need to be a 24/7 department and the equipment that is necessary to respond to our citizens,” Bulkley said.
CFD has 15 career team members in addition to the chief. The department has five team members per shift, with three shifts per day. It also boasts 40-plus volunteers. Miller said CFD answered 1,968 calls in 2020 and anticipates it will respond to more than 2,000 this year. The new facility is having a positive impact on how they serve.
“Response times have greatly improved for higher volume areas where we get called to,” Miller said, noting not having to navigate through downtown and being closer to Columbus Community Hospital, long-term and assisted care facilities has made a big difference.
The chief said he hopes that response times can improve on the other side of town with the development of the Charlie Louis Fire Station, 424 8th St. in Columbus. Remodeling and manning that station has been part of the City’s plan for CFD for years now.
“It needs to be fully staffed so we have a first response crew on both sides of town,” Miller said, noting there is an ongoing conversation about that station he expects to eventually make its way to the Columbus City Council. Bulkley and Vasicek also indicated expanding and renovating the Charlie Louis station are in development and something that should be completed in the coming years.
“We expect construction to begin within the next six months,” Vasicek said. “After construction, it will give the career and volunteer personnel better access to equipment for improved response in the southern and eastern portions of Columbus and our service territory.”
Vasicek said she feels the police and fire stations are long-term investments that will greatly improve public safety for decades to come, noting the Community Building Project, the bond for which was passed last November, was also a great investment. That project will house a new library, city hall and community room, among other things.
“The improvements that the residents of Columbus have been supportive of over the last few years is awesome,” Vasicek said. “City staff and elected officials have been working hard to make sure we are focusing our available time and resources on addressing the greatest needs in Columbus and effectively and efficiently as possible. I hope the community agrees that the City has been listening to them and taking action …”
Miller said he’s happy the community will finally be able to see its fire station.
“It was an odd year, a busy year, but a good year,” Miller said. “I’m really looking forward to having the public come out and finally be able to look at their station. I hope they’ll show up – we’ll have tours, a hot dog lunch and activities for the family.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.