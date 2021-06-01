Better late than never: City to host open house at Columbus fire station

But that’s about to change. The fire department and the City of Columbus will host a public open house from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at the CFD headquarters so that the community at large can see the facility firsthand now that COVID-19 cases are going down and more people are getting vaccinated.

“I have been part of many conversations over the past year about what wonderful additions the new stations are. We want the community to be able to get in and see their new fire station,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said. “We wish that we could do the same at the police station, but the level of security necessary in that facility is not conducive to an open house now that it is operational. I believe anyone who comes to the open house at the fire station will leave with an even greater sense of community pride because truly it would not exist without the community's support.”

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said he has heard nothing but positive comments from residents and visitors about both stations, noting the fire department’s location is a beautiful site for anyone who comes into town from the west side. The mayor said he believes it will be a great tool when it comes to the fire department providing services, its morale and recruitment.

