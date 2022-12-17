Better, stronger, faster: Columbus Community Hospital announces new sports training program

The Columbus Fieldhouse will feature many recreational spaces for health, wellness and sports and related programs. One such program is their upcoming training groups for athletes.

In September, CCH hired Lucas Novotny as director of performance and training at the fieldhouse, not just to fill the position, but because of his expertise in sports therapy and performance training specifically, for their high-performance training groups at the Columbus Sports Performance Center.

"The reason I was hired well ahead of the fieldhouse being up and running was so I could design the training space in the fieldhouse and start meeting people in the community and have an impact on sports training in the community," Novotny said.

Novotny has a lot of experience with sports, being a baseball and football player when he was younger and now a certified strength and conditioning specialist and director of performance and training for the CCH fieldhouse.

Doug Janssen, director of rehab services at CCH, said Novotny was a perfect fit for many reasons including his expertise with athletes at the target high school and collegiate levels.

"This has been his role working with athletes of all levels and something that he has done an excellent job with just by his administrative record, developing relationships and really being on top of the latest and best in his field for strength and conditioning," Janssen said.

The program, Novotny said, is like other sports training programs, but with more individualized focus and availability for those who may not be in a sports club at their school or college or want that extra bit of training outside of their team's regular practice and training.

"What I’m going to be doing with these training groups will be really similar to what athletes experience at their schools," Novotny said.

Novotny added that, while the schools or colleges may have their own trainers or coaches and they are good at what they do, this program would be more focused on each athlete through the 12-week duration with small groups of 15 at a time.

"The training experience will be similar. I think what will be helpful is I’m not running a large class and there would be some more individualized attention," Novotny said.

Janssen said the program is unique in that it's not specific to those in school sports programs, just those who want to get better at whatever sport they play.

"I think as athletes begin to work with him, he really does build strong relationships and he is a motivator," Janssen said. "He'll help them reach their goals and improve their success in the things they're trying to do as it relates to competitions and being part of a team."

Outside of Novotny's expertise, the program will utilize technology such as laser timers and an application called Mindbody, Janssen said. Until the fieldhouse is finished, Novotny will hold the sessions at Premier Physical Therapy. Once the fieldhouse is complete and operational, the program will be able to expand.

"The fieldhouse is going to be quite a facility. We’re going to have these strength and conditioning classes prior to having a building because we have some space available at Premier Physical Therapy," Janssen said. "Certainly once we get the facility open, the sky’s the limit, we’ll have a ton of space."

Sign-up for the program is set to open soon and will close on Jan. 9 right before the sessions start. Sign-up costs $450 for the 12-week program, with up to four sessions per week. Otherwise, individual sessions are $25. Those with questions may contact Lucas Novotny at 402-562-4607.