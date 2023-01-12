Between the lines: Library kicking off new year with activities

This time of year, going on a safari or embarking on a new technological skill can seem difficult, but with the various activities at the Columbus Public Library in the coming month, it's seemingly more possible.

Every Thursday, Children's Services Director Brad Hruska has storytime, with every other week being a StoryArt week with a themed craft. January 12 will feature a paper bag monkey for a jungle theme.

"The theme that’s coming up this week is wildlife safari so we're going to read some fun books about lions and monkeys and different animals like that," Hruska said.

Hruska added that the StoryArt times, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3 p.m., are about more than just reading and crafts. The children get to socialize and interact with other kids in a space with a common interest while the parents can socialize with other parents and watch their child have fun and learn, he said.

"Here they come and meet different children from different backgrounds and such and kind of just play together and work on different skills," Hruska said.

For teens, anime club meets on Jan. 19 and manga club on Feb. 7, both at 5:30 p.m.

Youth Services Librarian Jessica Wilkinson said the teens and tweens have the same opportunity for socialization with their activities just with different interests, such as games or their favorite graphic novels and shows. There is also a Teen Drop-in on Jan. 22 from 2-3 p.m. for that specific purpose.

"They give teenagers a place to come and enjoy the same activities other teenagers enjoy," Wilkinson said. "I know here in Columbus there's Scotus, Columbus High, Lakeview and homeschooled kids and they can all meet at the library and share their love of manga and anime together and make new friends, which I love."

For those who fall between the young children and teenager ages, the library has chapter book reading programs, with prizes for those who reach the benchmarks. For first through sixth grades, there is Word Warriors and for seventh through 12th grades, there is Page Paladins. Tweens also have a specific night, Feb. 10 from 6:30-9 p.m., similar to the Teen Drop-in , but for those in the fourth through sixth grades.

For adults, the library will hold their usual Makerspace hours, 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 5-7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The Makerspace, equipped with several creative technologies, is an excellent learning opportunity, Adult Services Librarian Rachelle McPhillips said.

"There are opportunities to be really creative and inventive in that space, to learn a new skill whether it's learning how to 3D print or use our sublimation printer to make coffee mugs or cutting out vinyl with the Cricut (die-cutter) to make decals for your favorite coffee tumbler," McPhillips said.

The adult reader book club, according to McPhillips, has started off the year with "The Push" by Ashley Audrain and will meet Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss it. Tech Tuesdays, every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. are a place for those with technology to learn more about it in a relaxed environment free of judgment or time constraints.

"All of our programs are geared to support lifelong learning from the youngest to the oldest in our community and they offer and opportunity to learn new literacies whether it's learning how to read, learning how to socialize in an environment without mom and dad for our teens and making those connections with technology which is its own literacy," McPhillips said.