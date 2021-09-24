Beyond their walls: 1C forms partnership with Schuyler Trinity Lutheran

A shortage of pastors has been an issue for the past several years, noted Thelen.

“Back about 10 years ago, I became very aware that in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod – and probably churches across the board – fewer and fewer men were going to become pastors, and the shortage was coming closer and closer and closer,” Thelen said. “And then we had all the baby boomers who are pastors now retiring. That equation just means we have to do ministry differently.”

The Synod's two seminaries offer a distance-based specific ministry pastor program in which students serve as vicars for the first two years. After certification, the students are then ordained and complete two additional years of instruction, according to the Synod’s website.

“… (Longacre) started as a specific ministry pastor to be here and it was in the area of outreach,” Thelen said. “Well, to me that’s outreach - Schuyler’s outreach, Columbus is outreach. Randy brings gifts and abilities, many years of community development … It’ll be good to go into Schuyler and work with the people in the church and in the community.”

Thelen said he became aware of the vacancy at Trinity from a 1C Church member who resides in Schuyler.