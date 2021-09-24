Beyond their walls: 1C forms partnership with Schuyler Trinity Lutheran

To combat a growing shortage of pastors, 1C | The Sanctuary in Columbus is partnering with Trinity Lutheran Church in Schuyler to provide worship services.
Starting Sunday, Oct. 10, Vicar Randy Longacre of 1C will give his first services at Trinity at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“Trinity is mostly traditional worship over the years and so we’re going to continue that at 9 o’clock, and then Sunday night at 5, we’re going to do a modern service, something more akin to what we do here,” said the Rev. Jim Thelen of 1C. “We’re excited, but you just step out in faith and say, ‘OK, this is going to meet the need for those younger families.’”
Longacre also will be on call as needed, such as visitations and hospitalizations.
“I’ll have one day of being in the office over there,” Longacre said. “(I’ll) talk to people, visit with people, whatever is required.”
Lois Kramer, a longtime Schuyler resident and Trinity congregation member, said Trinity has had a vacancy for two years and will finish the vacancy through a substitute pastor until Oct. 10. The former pastor, Bill Mattfeld, retired in June 2019, the Schuyler Sun previously reported.
“We have a wonderful pastor who has served us for two years, Pastor Gruber,” Kramer said. “He was an excellent shepherd that kept us going.”
A shortage of pastors has been an issue for the past several years, noted Thelen.
“Back about 10 years ago, I became very aware that in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod – and probably churches across the board – fewer and fewer men were going to become pastors, and the shortage was coming closer and closer and closer,” Thelen said. “And then we had all the baby boomers who are pastors now retiring. That equation just means we have to do ministry differently.”
The Synod's two seminaries offer a distance-based specific ministry pastor program in which students serve as vicars for the first two years. After certification, the students are then ordained and complete two additional years of instruction, according to the Synod’s website.
“… (Longacre) started as a specific ministry pastor to be here and it was in the area of outreach,” Thelen said. “Well, to me that’s outreach - Schuyler’s outreach, Columbus is outreach. Randy brings gifts and abilities, many years of community development … It’ll be good to go into Schuyler and work with the people in the church and in the community.”
Thelen said he became aware of the vacancy at Trinity from a 1C Church member who resides in Schuyler.
“There were conversations with the district president and the circuit pastor who kind of oversees all the churches,” Thelen said. “The circuit pastor came to talk to me and said, ‘we heard you have a heart for Trinity Lutheran Schuyler.’ I said, ‘I’m really curious what we could do together.’ So we started meeting and here we are today.”
The partnership will be reviewed at the end of six months. Thelen stressed that the partnership doesn’t mean Trinity will become a “mini 1C,” adding that church officials want to “respect and honor the identity” of Trinity.
The partnership officially begins Oct. 1. The next step, Thelen noted, is for Longacre to reach out to current congregation members and those who haven’t attended church in a while to let them know about the change and just have a general conversation with them.
Additionally, church attendance has been declining, specifically the last 10 years, Thelen said. COVID-19 only accelerated the tread, he added, and Longacre also will be talking to people about the pandemic.
“We use a phrase around 1C … ‘beyond our walls,’” Thelen said. “That resonates with me as someone who’s been in communities and done community development over the years. That’s a way of thinking that I hope Trinity will embrace. (We want to) get outside of ourselves and beyond our walls and into this community called Schuyler. I think the first step to that is let’s go visit the people who are there.”
Kramer added that she’s looking forward to Trinity’s new partnership and the services that will be offered.
“Change sometimes is difficult … we persevere,” Kramer said.
Longacre noted his background is in speaking and leading both small and large crowds, but the new role will be a new experience for him.
“I am confident that is part of my call to Columbus and that has been expanded to the greater area, particularly Schuyler,” Longacre said. “This is God’s call, this is not Pastor Thelen’s doing, it’s not my doing, it’s not Trinity’s doing. This is something God gifted, so I have a lot of confidence in that.”
