BeYOUtiful Boutique celebrating 5 years

BeYOUtiful Boutique and Gifts, 2509 13th St., will be celebrating its fifth anniversary on Thursday.

Owned by Nicole Lindhorst, the boutique started in her basement and she utilized social media to promote her business. When her family needed to utilize their basement, she moved the boutique to downtown Columbus two years ago and moved into its permanent location last year.

The business offers a variety of clothing, accessories, gifts and even skin care products. It started in one side of the building but, when the tenants next door vacated their space, Lindhorst found the perfect way to utilize both spaces.

House of Colour, a consultation service where Lindhorst helps clients discover the best colors and styles for them, is in one side of the building while the boutique is in the other.

After House of Colour clients have been matched, they can go to the boutique and shop in their colors. Clothes in the boutique are displayed based on the season – autumn, winter, spring and summer -- which match up with the colors suggested to clients.

The upstairs of the building has been converted into a short-term stay rental.

To celebrate five years in business, BeYOUtiful Boutique will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Christopher Robbins will play music from 6-8 p.m. There will be snacks and Cork & Barrel will have drinks.

Fore more information about the boutique, visit beyoutifulboutique.net.