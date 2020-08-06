Biannual book sale to look different

To gain entry into the library, newcomers will be required to complete a waiver form regarding COVID-19 risks. Those who have previously filled out the waiver will not be required to fill it out a second time.

Those interested can purchase a bag for $3 and fill the bag with as many books as can fit.

“If they want more, we have boxes… and (they can) give us a donation on the way out as well,” Pedersen said, adding that visitors can also bring their bags or boxes with a donation. “We do have a lot of people who like to buy lots and lots of books sometimes.”

According to Jackson, there is an especially large number of non-fiction books about American history, as well as a table containing new release novels published in 2019 and 2020 that will be available for purchase for $3 each.

“Book stores are limited in this town and you can get really reasonably priced books,” Pedersen said. “We’re going to price them differently this time. People are going to buy a bag from the front desk for $3 and then put in that bag as much as they want, so it’ll be even cheaper.”

Jackson said that the book sale is generally a well-attended event.