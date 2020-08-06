Biannual book sale to look different

Avid readers in the area will have the chance to shop for used books during the Friends of the Library’s book sale to benefit the Columbus Public Library later this month.
“We do usually two sales a year, one normally during Columbus Days and one during the Super Bowl weekend,” noted Melodee Pedersen, Friends of the Library member and chairwoman of the book sale.
There are an estimated 7,000 books available for purchase, with some being library discards and others being donations to the library. Items also include DVDs and books on CD.
“We have a room full of shelves of books organized according to subjects, genres, things like that,” Pedersen said.
Items are stored, and the book sale is held, in the downstairs of the Columbus Public Library, 2504 14th St.
Although typically a weekend and/or evening event, this year it will be held from Aug. 17 to Aug. 22.
“We can’t have a crowd this year so it’s being spread out the week (of Aug. 17) while the library is open,” said Jeanette Jackson, president of the Friends of the Library.
The library’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
To gain entry into the library, newcomers will be required to complete a waiver form regarding COVID-19 risks. Those who have previously filled out the waiver will not be required to fill it out a second time.
Those interested can purchase a bag for $3 and fill the bag with as many books as can fit.
“If they want more, we have boxes… and (they can) give us a donation on the way out as well,” Pedersen said, adding that visitors can also bring their bags or boxes with a donation. “We do have a lot of people who like to buy lots and lots of books sometimes.”
According to Jackson, there is an especially large number of non-fiction books about American history, as well as a table containing new release novels published in 2019 and 2020 that will be available for purchase for $3 each.
“Book stores are limited in this town and you can get really reasonably priced books,” Pedersen said. “We’re going to price them differently this time. People are going to buy a bag from the front desk for $3 and then put in that bag as much as they want, so it’ll be even cheaper.”
Jackson said that the book sale is generally a well-attended event.
“When we opened on that Thursday night, people would be lined up on the steps,” Jackson said.
Also, she noted, the event is enjoyable for the volunteers working at the sale as they get to socialize with visitors that they don’t typically see on an ordinary basis.
“It’s not just a book sale, it’s a social event,” Jackson said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
