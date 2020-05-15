Big 10 Sports Bar and Grill set to open tonight

Patrons can only consume alcohol on the premise if also consuming a meal.

Staff will also be wearing masks and other steps have been taken to keep customers and staff safe.

Despite having to follow health guidelines, the Schaefers said they believe it will be an exciting night.

"We’re really excited to get open," Cory said. "We’re excited for the town to come try it out. It’s something different. It’s something you have to come check it out to really understand it."

Big 10 will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday and serve food the entire time.

"This is a place that if you’re getting out late or getting off work late and you still want to get something to eat and sit down and relax, as long as the people are coming in we’ll keep the food coming out," Stacey said.

Kitchen manager Darcy Knickerbocker is also excited to get started.

After months of planning the menu, Knickerbocker finally gets to start kicking out the dishes.