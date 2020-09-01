Big Pals - Little Pals picnic to look different

Paprocki said they are relieved the group can still put on the event.

“I think it’s just really important for consistency as far as our matches go and it’s good for them to get together and network,” Paprocki said. “Of course were keeping their safety on the forefront and so if we do have to make any adjustments between now and then or any alternatives to the event. We will be very mindful of that.”

The group has to be mindful about who is touching what, especially during lawn games like the beanbag toss, said Executive Director Karmen Thompson.

“We do it at Pawnee Park at the east shelter and so we have to follow local DHMs. So the shelters at this point, you can only have 75% capacity,” Thompson said.

Other precautions will be include providing hand sanitizer and asking people sitting in the shelters to wear masks.

“Yeah, it is difficult,” Thompson said. “You just have to be very aware of every aspect of any event you put on, everything from food to games to people being in close proximity and making sure people are staying distanced.”

This also is Thompson’s first year as executive director.