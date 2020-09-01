Big Pals - Little Pals picnic to look different

The annual Big Pals – Little Pals picnic is heartwarming for CoLynn Paprocki, president of the nonprofit's board of directors, because she gets to see the unique personalities of the little pals as they have fun.
This year, the event will look a little different with new COVID-19 precautions. The organization will also be going over a waiver for big pal and little pal matches who want to meet indoors as the weather starts to change.
“The board members and myself also get to enjoy the picnic and then we just really enjoy mingling with the attendees,” Paprocki said. “You know, it’s really fun to participate in and watch the fishing competition. Whoever catches a fish gets a prize but then also whoever catches the biggest fish also gets a prize for the win.”
It’s really enjoyable to see the matches get into that activity and to be able to help them enjoy it, she said.
The event itself also is a great opportunity for the matches to get together and for the big pals to network.
But this year, the organization is working on getting creative with what activities they can do.
“Actually, this year we are going to be doing some more individualized activities such as maybe a scavenger hunt,” she said. “We’re still kind of working on being creative with different things that we can do that don’t require a lot of contact with the same item or each other.”
Paprocki said they are relieved the group can still put on the event.
“I think it’s just really important for consistency as far as our matches go and it’s good for them to get together and network,” Paprocki said. “Of course were keeping their safety on the forefront and so if we do have to make any adjustments between now and then or any alternatives to the event. We will be very mindful of that.”
The group has to be mindful about who is touching what, especially during lawn games like the beanbag toss, said Executive Director Karmen Thompson.
“We do it at Pawnee Park at the east shelter and so we have to follow local DHMs. So the shelters at this point, you can only have 75% capacity,” Thompson said.
Other precautions will be include providing hand sanitizer and asking people sitting in the shelters to wear masks.
“Yeah, it is difficult,” Thompson said. “You just have to be very aware of every aspect of any event you put on, everything from food to games to people being in close proximity and making sure people are staying distanced.”
This also is Thompson’s first year as executive director.
“I came into it knowing that all these things were going to be different this year than they have been in previous years so not necessarily disappointed it’s just a little extra work which I’m happy to do to be able to get people together and out doing some safe activities,” Thompson said. “I think that’s really important for everybody’s mental health at this time.”
Thompson said the organization is ready to be fluid in the kinds of meetings officials are allowing as the weather starts to change.
The event is very important for the matches, said Thompson, because little pals get a sense that they are part of a community. Paprocki agreed it is a benefit to many.
“We feel like very important because it gives us the opportunity to honor our matches and to bring them together in a fun relaxing environment where they can socialize and enjoy community donations,” Paprocki said. “We don’t have a crystal ball and so we just have to use our best judgment as of what we know today..and be open to the recommendations of the health department on that particular day.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
