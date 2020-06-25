Big Pals, Little Pals, and a new director

Longtime Columbus resident Karmen Thompson has dedicated her life to helping others.
And, in her position as the new executive director of Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus, Thompson’s positive impact will continue.
“Our goal is always to connect the youth of our community with adults who can be positive mentors for them,” Big Pals-Little Pals Board President CoLynn Paprocki said.
Thompson began working at Big Pals-Little Pals – an organization similar to Big Brothers Big Sisters – on June 15. The outgoing executive director, Andrea Holly, is moving to Lincoln with her family. Paprocki said Thompson’s well-rounded skill set makes her a good fit for the position.
“She has a positive, organized demeanor and she has a passion for contributing and caring about the community. She’s very involved in the community and so we felt like she would create some good networking opportunities, as well,” Paprocki said.
Thompson is the only employee at Big Pals-Little Pals, so she is responsible for running the organization. She recruits, matches and supports big and little pals, does fundraising and bookkeeping, sets up events and gets the word out about the organization.
Thompson said members of the board of directors also help by reaching out to people for activities, fundraising and spreading the word about Big Pals-Little Pals.
Thompson said she understands the value of a Big Pals-Little Pals relationship thanks to firsthand experience. Her parents divorced when she was 7-years-old. Shortly after, she was matched with a mentor through the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.
“It was just a really nice time to be in a new environment with different people. Maybe there was turmoil going on in our life, but there were people out there living lives that were different than that,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the college student couple she and her brother were matched with showed her that, if she worked hard, she could follow her dreams and become anything she wanted. If her career path is anything to go by, her dream has been to help others.
Thompson previously volunteered on the Genoa Rescue Squad and at the Genoa Chamber of Commerce to raise funds and organize events. She helped Native American victims of domestic violence at Legal Aid of Nebraska and was a mental health caseworker for Goodwill. She continues to volunteer as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in the foster care system.
Big Pals-Little Pals operates in the greater Columbus area. The organization’s reach depends on where big pals are located and the ability of big and little pals to travel. Thompson said she would like to get more involved in the smaller town surrounding Columbus.
Currently, the Big Pals-Little Pals has 25 matches. Boys are matched with men and girls are matched with women. Little pals must be between 6- and 16-years-old to enroll in the program. If a little pal already has a match, they can stay in the program until they turn 19.
Currently, Thompson said she is enrolling three more big pals. There are 17 little pals on the waiting list. Of those, 14 are little boys, some of whom have been on the waiting list for up to four years.
“So we’re really looking for men to be big pals,” Thompson said.
Adults 19 and older can apply to become someone’s big pal. Some are younger – college-age – and others are empty-nesters or members of the senior population.
Anyone interested – and anyone living in their household – must undergo an interview process and background check. Big pals should be ready to make a one-hour weekly commitment for at least one year, but Thompson said many stay with their little pals until they age out of the program.
“They (big pals) come from all kinds of walks of life and they’re people who think they have something to offer a child who might be struggling,” Thompson said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.