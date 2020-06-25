Big Pals, Little Pals, and a new director

Currently, the Big Pals-Little Pals has 25 matches. Boys are matched with men and girls are matched with women. Little pals must be between 6- and 16-years-old to enroll in the program. If a little pal already has a match, they can stay in the program until they turn 19.

Currently, Thompson said she is enrolling three more big pals. There are 17 little pals on the waiting list. Of those, 14 are little boys, some of whom have been on the waiting list for up to four years.

“So we’re really looking for men to be big pals,” Thompson said.

Adults 19 and older can apply to become someone’s big pal. Some are younger – college-age – and others are empty-nesters or members of the senior population.

Anyone interested – and anyone living in their household – must undergo an interview process and background check. Big pals should be ready to make a one-hour weekly commitment for at least one year, but Thompson said many stay with their little pals until they age out of the program.

“They (big pals) come from all kinds of walks of life and they’re people who think they have something to offer a child who might be struggling,” Thompson said.

