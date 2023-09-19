For the late Dennis Yates, being a mentor and friend to his little pal was a big part of his life, according to his wife Betty Yates.

"He loved kids and I think it was just — two of his kids were grown, the other was involved in a lot of stuff. I think it was his way of reaching out to other kids who needed somebody," Yates said.

While Dennis stopped doing Big Pals Little Pals in the mid-1990s, he still loved being a positive adult in kids' lives. In 1991, he was named Big Pal of the year and started working with his little pal shortly after the boy lost his father. The organization was important to him.

Now, Betty, owner of Cottonwood Antiques on 11th Street, and many other vendors will be helping Big Pals Little Pals by setting up spots in the nonprofit's Fall Flea Market on Oct. 7.

"It's a way to fund raise and get people more aware, I think, of what Big Pals Little Pals does, because I know Aimee (Heesacker) is going to set up a booth to get people involved," Yates said. "I think demand is a little higher than the number of people willing to spend their time."

Aimee Heesacker, executive director, explained the reasoning behind the flea market.

"We were looking at different ideas for how to fund things. Not everyone is into sports like bowling or dodgeball, so we were looking at different things we could do in the community to draw people," Heesacker said.

Vendors contribute by renting out 15-by-15 foot booths at the event for $30 a piece, Heesacker said. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 11th Street between 24th and 25th avenues.

Before that, on Oct. 1, the Big Pals Little Pals Bowl-a-thon returns after a hiatus last year with space for 16 teams, some of which are even Big Pal-Little Pal pairs. Heesacker recounted the first time she took her little pal, years ago, and the fun they had.

"We do give a trophy to highest bowling female and male and then we do best team," she said. "We have someone that emcees and we have a lot of prizes that are donated, too. They'll say 'next person to get a strike' or a spare, something to get prizes. Little pals all get a prize."

Next, on Oct. 30, the Ramada will host a trunk-or-treat event from 4-7 p.m. where proceeds will go to Big Pals Little Pals. While Big Pals Little Pals isn't hosting this event, Heesacker said, it's a big help for them to raise any funds for their little pal events, especially with costs rising on almost everything.

"We call them monthly match activities. We try to have it be educational, but then there still some fun aspect to it, games or projects to go with it," Heesacker said. "We also do background checks and there's costs with that and at Christmastime we do a Christmas party for the kids where we like to give them all a little something."

On Nov. 18, the annual dodgeball tournament returns with youth, teen and adult team slots open. Not two weeks after that, a new event, the Winter Wonderland Festival, will make its debut from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Camp Luther. More details are forthcoming, Heesacker said, but for now, they plan on a ride through the grounds, art, selfies with Santa, games and a soup cook-off.

For more information or to register for any of these events, call 402-910-8334 or email bigpalslittlepals@gmail.com