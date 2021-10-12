Big Pals-Little Pals holding various upcoming activities

To say Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus is in the middle of a busy month could be an understatement.

Big Pals-Little Pals in late September moved locations from inside 1C | The Sanctuary to its own office, 1260 27th Ave., Suite 101. In the coming weeks, the nonprofit will hold a Big Pal networking meeting, a free Youth Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Training meeting and Trunk-or-Treat.

The organization will cap off the busy season with its main fundraiser, Bowl-A-Thon, on Nov. 7 at Westbrook Lanes.

Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus Executive Director Karmen Thompson said the nonprofit moved because its new downtown location holds office space, a conference room and extra room for matches to meet.

“It’ll be for our Big Pals who live out of town and for the matches who are in the first three months where they can’t meet inside the Big Pals’ home,” Thompson said of the nonprofit's extra space. “We’ll have a homey set-up where they can meet here.”

The organization's upcoming event will be its first-ever Big Pal networking meeting from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Henry on 11th, 2521 11th St. The event will be a chance for Big Pals to meet, as well as allow folks interested in becoming a Big Pal mentor to interact with those who are currently one, Thompson said.

It will be open house-style with appetizers and drinks served.

Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus Board Vice President Aimee Heesacker – who has been a Big Pal for around six years – said she would tell anyone interested in becoming such a mentor it is a rewarding experience. She added a Big Pal can be someone supportive and a listening ear for the kids.

“The bond between the Big Pal and Little Pal is a nice relationship,” she said. “There are things a Big Pal and Little Pal can get out of it.”

Later this month, Big Pals-Little Pals will have a free training on Youth Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1C, 2200 28th Ave. Thompson said the information presented at the meeting will be for both youth and adults wanting to help younger people who may be struggling.

The training will be a first for the nonprofit; it was made possible from a grant Big Pals-Little Pals received from the Cattlemen’s Ball earlier this year, Thompson said.

Thompson, whose background is in the mental health field, said in Platte County there is a 50% higher youth suicide rate compared to the rest of the state.

“That was alarming to me,” she said. “We work with youth who have struggles in their lives and that definitely affects their mental health. We have Little Pals who struggle with depression and anxiety so I thought we really need to incorporate that in our program.

“So I’ve been working on getting mental health resources for parents and Big Pals. In our monthly match meetings, I try to incorporate something, like we had a banquet this summer and I brought in a therapist to talk about anxiety and how to manage and cope with that.”

For the Halloween season, the nonprofit will host a free community event and Trunk-or-Treat at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at Columbus Motor Company, 2806 23rd St. Then starting at 6:30, there will be a double feature of the movies “The Addams Family” and “Hocus Pocus.” It will be an outdoor event, Thompson said, so folks are encouraged to bring their own seating and blankets.

Lastly, the nonprofit’s annual Bowl-A-Thon will be at noon on Nov. 7 at Westbrook Lanes, 3156 51st Ave. Thompson said the event is Big Pals-Little Pals’ biggest fundraiser of the year. She said - outside of the funds received from the Columbus Area United Way general campaign – most of the nonprofit’s budget comes from the Bowl-A-Thon.

Additionally, Big Pals-Little Pals is looking for sponsors and people to form teams for the event. To be a team costs $150. For more information on the event, those interested can reach the nonprofit at 402-910-8334 or bigpals.org.

“They help raise money for a great cause,” Thompson said. “… We have a lot of fun and great prizes.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

