Big Pals-Little Pals seeks new executive director

Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus is actively searching for its next executive director as Andrea Holly recently resigned from the position.
The nonprofit matches children with adult mentors in a fun, community-based mentoring program to spark positive growth and confidence. Holly, a Columbus native who graduated from Columbus High School and subsequently the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has been in the role for about two years.
“It’s been amazing working with everybody. All the volunteers are incredible; the kids are inspiring. It was really cool to see how the mentoring affects the kids, watching them interact with their Big Pals,” Holly said. “I was so lucky to have the board that I did. They were all very supportive and had great ideas.”
Holly and her family will be moving back to Lincoln as her husband got an opportunity to teach in Lincoln Public Schools. But she and Board of Directors President CoLynn Paprocki said she’s leaving on good terms, with the latter noting Holly will stay in the role through May, to be part of the hiring committee for her successor and help with the transition.
“Our hope is to have someone on board by no later than mid-May,” Paprocki said.
The nonprofit has been advertising the position using a number of platforms and is asking candidates to send a cover letter, resume and three references to the board at cpbplp@yahoo.com. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to practice social distancing, the board plans to use video conferencing to conduct virtual interviews over the next few weeks. Paprocki said local and out-of-town candidates will be considered.
“Whoever happens to be the best fit,” said Paprocki, who has spent the last five-and-a-half years on the board in different roles and is in the midst of her first year as its president. “We would love to hire someone from within the community, but ultimately the person just has to be the best match.”
Paprocki said the ideal person is highly organized and someone who enjoys engaging the public. She said the executive director wears many hats, noting the person will handle recruitment, managing and monitoring matches, fundraising and works regularly with the board of directors, among other things. Big Pals-Little Pals is a Columbus Area United Way partner agency.
“We’re really looking for someone who also has great public speaking skills, great communication skills, is very organized and loves the youth of our community as much as we do,” she said.
Holly had a similar perspective. She said she thinks her successor will have to be organized due to the various responsibilities that come with the job. She also said being social and having an ability to communicate well will be key.
Meanwhile, Big Pals-Little Pals continue to recruit volunteers to serve as Big Pals, particularly adult males. The organization last summer began seeing a surge in boys signing up to be matched, but still has not been able to link them with a Big Pal due to a lack of volunteers.
Those interested in serving as a Big Pal will go through a standard screening and background check process. Applications can be found at bigpals.org under the ‘Be A Big Pal’ tab.
“Over and over we see the positive influences our Big Pals are on our Little Pals,” Paprocki said. “It just gives our Little Pals another resource to build their confidence, their skills and help them become strong community members. It’s very heartwarming.
“We’re looking forward to receiving applicants for Big Pals and our executive director position.”
The closing date for the executive director application process is Friday, April 24.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.