Big Pals-Little Pals seeks new executive director

Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus is actively searching for its next executive director as Andrea Holly recently resigned from the position.

The nonprofit matches children with adult mentors in a fun, community-based mentoring program to spark positive growth and confidence. Holly, a Columbus native who graduated from Columbus High School and subsequently the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has been in the role for about two years.

“It’s been amazing working with everybody. All the volunteers are incredible; the kids are inspiring. It was really cool to see how the mentoring affects the kids, watching them interact with their Big Pals,” Holly said. “I was so lucky to have the board that I did. They were all very supportive and had great ideas.”

Holly and her family will be moving back to Lincoln as her husband got an opportunity to teach in Lincoln Public Schools. But she and Board of Directors President CoLynn Paprocki said she’s leaving on good terms, with the latter noting Holly will stay in the role through May, to be part of the hiring committee for her successor and help with the transition.

“Our hope is to have someone on board by no later than mid-May,” Paprocki said.