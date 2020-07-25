Big Pals-Little Pals to hold fundraiser at Bomgaars

They are now able to meet in person, since in-person meetings are only two people.

“We require that they wear a mask and that they make sure everybody is healthy before the meeting starts and they distance when possible. But we understand that meeting in person is very important to fostering the relationships,” Thompson said.

Big Pals-Little Pals Board of Directors President CoLynn Paprocki stepped into her role as board president this year and has been with the organization for five-and-a-half years.

“It’s actually an awesome privilege to be able to try to help support the youth in our community, especially at a time like now where we’re dealing with instability and insecurity for our youth,” Paprocki said. “It’s an honor to be able to try to bring positive and stable conditions to their lives through the big pals.”

She said the big pals appreciated the opportunity to be able to meet virtually. The organization hosted several events where they connected the Big Pals and the Little Pals.

“We also did a pen pal package where they were given stamps and fun stationary and stickers and things like that to write each other back and forth,” Paprocki said.

But, there were still challenges.