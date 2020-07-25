Big Pals-Little Pals to hold fundraiser at Bomgaars

The Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus will have a car wash Saturday at Bomgaars, 3614 23rd St., to raise money, said Executive Director Karmen Thompson.
Thompson said the nonprofit financially stable this year but will be taking a hit as it canceled its big November fundraiser, the Bowl-A-Thon, she said. The car wash fundraiser will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes a sack lunch. Donations are free-will, so people can give the amount they want.
“We have a great partnership with (the Columbus Area) United Way and they provide us with a pretty good grant each year. So we’re very blessed there,” Thompson said. “But we’re going to have to really, maybe do extra stuff next year to help make up for our losses.”
The sack lunch will include hot dogs, chips and a cookie. Volunteers will bring it to their car or they will have picnic tables set up where people can come eat, which will be sanitized, she said.
The pandemic has affected its fundraiser but also the Big Pals and Little Pals themselves.
Up until around July 1, mentors and children were meeting virtually.
“We are one of the few organizations that continued to meet with children. When school got over, they lost school, they lost their teammates, they lost any organization that they were in regarding school,” Thompson said. “So, we’ve made sure to continually meet with them.”
They are now able to meet in person, since in-person meetings are only two people.
“We require that they wear a mask and that they make sure everybody is healthy before the meeting starts and they distance when possible. But we understand that meeting in person is very important to fostering the relationships,” Thompson said.
Big Pals-Little Pals Board of Directors President CoLynn Paprocki stepped into her role as board president this year and has been with the organization for five-and-a-half years.
“It’s actually an awesome privilege to be able to try to help support the youth in our community, especially at a time like now where we’re dealing with instability and insecurity for our youth,” Paprocki said. “It’s an honor to be able to try to bring positive and stable conditions to their lives through the big pals.”
She said the big pals appreciated the opportunity to be able to meet virtually. The organization hosted several events where they connected the Big Pals and the Little Pals.
“We also did a pen pal package where they were given stamps and fun stationary and stickers and things like that to write each other back and forth,” Paprocki said.
But, there were still challenges.
“The value of the hands-on face-to-face quality time has been compromised but we are looking forward to them reconnecting this month,” Paprocki said
Thompson agreed there were challenges, but said some big pals rose to the occasion.
“A lot of times they go out and do activities and talk and when you’re doing virtual visits it’s hard to make that last as long, and get as much information. It can get a little repetitive,” Thompson said. “We do have amazing big pals who got creative with it. But they just felt that their relationship wasn’t as strong when they were meeting virtually.”
That creativity included making games they could each do together but in their own homes, scavenger hunts, bingo or going for walks together but separately.
“We plan to be very fluid in what kinds of meetings we are encouraging as we watch the current numbers in our district," she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
