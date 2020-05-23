Big picture always in focus for Tim Kwapnioski

CHS Principal Dave Hiebner, who stepped down as AD to transition into his current role, was part of the selection process. He recognized Kwapnioski's unique outlook right away.

"He's got a view of things that can be very hard to find," Hiebner said.

Sharing a vision

As Kwapnioski engaged in his first candidate search and interviewing process as the head of Columbus High activities, the big picture was the top priority.

Discussing and sharing a vision is the most common topic of every conversation between coaches seeking a new job and management looking to fill one. But for Kwapnioski, it was much more involved than the presentation.

The right fit was someone who could not only aspire to big things but enumerate what it would take to get there.

Then, on his end, it was Kwapnioski's job to be a steward of his school and his community. Anyone he was going to entrust with CHS student athletes had to have an idea of how they would carve out their own personal and professional life at school and in Columbus.