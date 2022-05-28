Big Red Printing receives award

The owners of Big Red Printing of Norfolk, Gene Walter, JoAnna Sena and Caleb Priebe, were presented the Superior Performance in Print Shop Management award for 2022 from CPrint®, Certified Printers International.

Big Red Printing also has a Columbus location.

The Alliance presents its highest award to printing companies who maintain high standards of operational and financial performance as measured by financial strength, profitability and growth which places them among the top five percent of all printing companies in North America.

Gene Walter opened Big Red in Norfolk as a commercial printer in 1987 and then opened in Columbus in 1999. JoAnna Sena and Caleb Priebe became part-owners in 2019.

Gene said they couldn’t have earned the award without the efforts of all employees.

“They are the backbone of our success,” he said.

The company employs eight people.

“The Alliance sets a bar high for our performance awards and Big Red Printing exceeded those goals,” said Tom Crouser, chairman of the group. “They are examples of how a small business can prosper in times of increased competition and COVID by focusing on principles and practices geared to exceptional customer service. They truly transcend what customers want and go to the heart of what customers need.”

Certified Printers International is an organization of independently owned printing businesses that strive for professionalism and performance. Companies from throughout the United States participate in the program.

