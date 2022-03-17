Bikers and Bobbers planned for second-straight year

With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Guardians of the Children (GOC) Heartland Chapter has a busy month coming up.

The Heartland Chapter – whose mission is to identify and respond to child abuse – will start the month with the 2022 Bikers and Bobbers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2 at Pawnee Park. It will be by the west lake, near the south pavilion.

The event, free and open to the public, is geared for families to enjoy a nice day of fishing.

“It’s for the kids,” Guardians of the Children Heartland Chapter President Ed Bogue said. “It’s for the community. It’s just a day to come out and hopefully the lakes will be stocked with trout (soon and) the kids will have a better chance to catch a lot of fish."

This is the second year for the event. Giveaways will happen throughout the day as part of the festivities with the Heartland Chapter also providing lunch. More prizes will be handed out this year compared to the inaugural event, Bogue said.

“It’s (Bikers and Bobbers) a chance to get out and enjoy the day and time as a family,” said GOC Heartland Chapter member Linda Dammann. “We are doing this as a service to the community, as well as to raise awareness of who we are and what we do as well. It's just a fun time for the kids to get out and enjoy being kids."

The Heartland Chapter is an organization composed of motorcycle enthusiasts that teaches the community about signs of child abuse. The group also offers advocates to families in crisis and provides guidance, protection and courage for abused teenagers or kids.

Bogue said the Bikers and Bobbers event saw a strong turnout last year with about 40-45 kids casting their lines. He added he hopes the numbers are doubled this time around.

“We were really impressed last year,” he said.

Dammann said the event was quite enjoyable as numerous families took part in the fun.

“We also had games for the kids,” she said. “That kept some of the little ones busy.”

Bogue said the event couldn’t happen without the community’s support. The tackle and gear will be provided by Nebraska Game and Parks while Ablers All Around LLC in Schuyler and Road Rage MC, an area motorcycle club, will help sponsor the event.

“It’s really nice to see the community involved in it,” Bogue said.

Bikers and Bobbers won’t be the only time the Heartland Chapter is raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

There will be a Guardians of the Children night from 5-8 p.m. on April 7 at CK Grill and Bar, 655 S. 33rd Ave. The restaurant will give part of its profits to the Heartland Chapter.

Then, on April 28, it will be GOC night at U.S. 30 Speedway.

For more information about Bikers and Bobbers or donate prizes for the event, contact Bogue at 402-270-0420.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

