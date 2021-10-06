Bilstein says March cancer diagnosis led to good outcome thanks to annual exam

There's not a history of breast cancer in Renee Bilstein's family, so her March diagnosis took her somewhat by surprise.

"I had gone in for my regular physical," said Renee, who lives in Columbus. "...They had done an exam and didn't say anything so I scheduled my mammogram."

Renee said she knew something was wrong right away at her mammogram appointment.

"That first picture, something wasn't right. It took her a little longer to get it done than it ever has before," Renee said.

Renee remembered she had scheduled her mammogram early in the morning to try and work around her job at Shelby-Rising City Public Schools as a high school special education teacher.

When Renee's doctor told her she would need to stay for a biopsy, she called the school to have them find a substitute teacher.

"It happened so quickly," Renee said.

The results from the biopsy came back about a week later, confirming the presence of breast cancer.

"They told me … 'We need to get you in, we want to do surgery right away,'" Renee said.