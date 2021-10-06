Bilstein says March cancer diagnosis led to good outcome thanks to annual exam

There's not a history of breast cancer in Renee Bilstein's family, so her March diagnosis took her somewhat by surprise.
"I had gone in for my regular physical," said Renee, who lives in Columbus. "...They had done an exam and didn't say anything so I scheduled my mammogram."
Renee said she knew something was wrong right away at her mammogram appointment.
"That first picture, something wasn't right. It took her a little longer to get it done than it ever has before," Renee said.
Renee remembered she had scheduled her mammogram early in the morning to try and work around her job at Shelby-Rising City Public Schools as a high school special education teacher.
When Renee's doctor told her she would need to stay for a biopsy, she called the school to have them find a substitute teacher.
"It happened so quickly," Renee said.
The results from the biopsy came back about a week later, confirming the presence of breast cancer.
"They told me … 'We need to get you in, we want to do surgery right away,'" Renee said.
There was a delay, though, thanks to COVID-19. When Renee was diagnosed, she was waiting on her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the American Cancer Society, the COVID-19 pandemic put many elective procedures on hold, including cancer screenings in some hospitals. There has been a subsequent decline in cancer screenings, but most health care facilities are offering elective procedures once again, including Columbus Community Hospital, where Renee went for her screening.
Once Renee had received her second shot, she was cleared for surgery, which took place on April 9.
"That's how fast that all happened," Renee said. "...Once they got it out, I got the call saying that they had gotten it all -- there was nothing in my lymph nodes, nothing else."
Renee's husband, Jeff Bilstein, said that news was a huge relief.
"Cancer is prominent in my family," Jeff said. "I lost my mom to (what) started as breast cancer."
Renee said the hardest day for her was when she found out about the cancer. But she said that Jeff, her kids and her workplace were behind her throughout the ordeal.
Jeff said Renee's diagnosis has changed the way their family thinks about regular screenings.
"This helped get my sisters to go in," Jeff said.
Jeff's sisters are both older than 40, which is the age at which the American Cancer Society recommends women start going in for annual mammograms.
"They hadn't been in years," Jeff said.
Some women with a family history of breast cancer may be at high risk for it and are encouraged to start annual breast cancer screenings even earlier than age 40. The American Cancer Society indicates that women at high risk for breast cancer should get a breast MRI and a mammogram every year, starting at age 30.
Meanwhile, the American Cancer Society recommends that all women age 20 or older should have a clinical breast exam -- which does not include a mammogram or breast MRI -- every three years.
Jeff and Renee both noted that her cancer was easier to handle because it was detected early, thanks to her going in for her annual screening.
"The more people know to checked, the better," Renee said. "...Even though it might be scary and cancer is such a scary word anymore, go get checked. You could be in the same boat I am, where they got it all and there's nothing right now to be worrying about."
