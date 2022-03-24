Biosecurity measures urged amid bird flu outbreak

Poultry officials are urging increased biosecurity measures for small backyard flocks amid an outbreak of bird flu in the area.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced in a press release Tuesday that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a commercial flock of 570,000 broiler chickens in Butler County.

HPAI is a contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions as well as feces. Wild birds can carry the virus without becoming sick while domesticated birds can become very sick, according to the press release.

Don Reynolds, a poultry veterinarian and Nebraska Extension specialist, said there are two areas to consider when looking at poultry operations – commercial flocks and small backyard flocks.

“In commercial birds, they monitor these birds very closely. So anything that they say see that is out of the normal range, then they look at as a disease entity,” Reynolds said.

Commercial operation officials monitor the birds’ food and water consumption. A drop in those consumptions can signify an illness, he said.

“Because this is such a rapid onset, one of the things that happens is just a sudden depression. The birds don't move around much, they look droopy so to speak … and increased mortality,” Reynolds said.

To get tested for HPAI, the birds receive a tracheal swab, the samples of which are sent to a diagnostic center in Nebraska. At the diagnostic facility, the samples go through polymerase chain reaction (also known as PCR) testing. If negative, the owner of the flock is notified and other diseases will be further considered.

But, if the test reveals another result – known at this stage as “non-negative” – the samples are immediately transported to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, for official confirmation, Reynolds said.

“They immediately take those samples and run another test, usually a PCR test, and then they confirm that and when they have that as a confirmation, then they call them positive,” he added.

Once a positive HPAI case is confirmed, state and federal officials are notified along with the owner of the flock. A quarantine area is set up at the facility in question, as well as a 6.2-mile control area. No birds or poultry products will not be allowed to be moved on or off premises that fall within those areas.

There is no vaccine for HPAI, so depopulating the infected – euthanizing the birds – is the best option to prevent further spread of the virus, Reynolds said.

“Usually what they do in terms of what we call meat birds -- broiler chickens or turkeys -- they would compost those birds right within that facility,” he added. “They're trying to contain that virus, limit the spread of that virus.”

According to the NDA press release, the Butler County farm is under quarantine and the 570,000 broilers will be depopulated. The 6.2-mile control zone will be established.

Reynolds said the procedure includes disinfecting and removing the bird compost after a certain amount of time. The facility in question must remain empty for a bit before the poultry operation can repopulate the flock, he added.

“You can see it's a very arduous, costly scenario,” Reynolds said. “Not only does it cost the companies and the producers, but it costs taxpayers. The government comes in and does this, they do pay indemnities for the birds. Even with indemnity payments, you have people out of work for periods of time, you have all the downtime of that facility not being utilized.”

The last major outbreak of bird flu in the United States was in 2015, according to the Lincoln Journal Star, and it had resulted in the deaths of about 50 million chickens and turkeys – more than 5 million in Nebraska. Earlier this year, reported the Journal Star, HPAI was discovered in a wild goose in Lincoln and it was also found in a backyard flock in Merrick County last week.

“Having a second farm in Nebraska confirmed to have HPAI is unfortunate, but not completely unexpected,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said, in a provided statement. “NDA will use all the resources at our disposal, in coordination with our federal partners to manage a quick response.”

Reynolds stressed that the risk of humans being infected with bird flu is highly unlikely. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been reported in the United States, according to the NDA press release. But, people can unknowingly transmit the virus to birds, Reynolds said.

“People are the transmitter in that they carry the virus on their shoes, their boots, dirty tools, vehicles, etc., and spread it around,” he added.

Reynolds said that officials who work in commercial poultry remain vigilant and aware of HPAI. Those people are likely to step up their biosecurity programs even more, he added.

“We have more of a problem in the small backyard flocks because these people typically don't have biosecurity programs, don't know much about it and are more susceptible,” Reynolds said, noting this is a concern during springtime with migratory fowl.

“They become these kinds of what we call Typhoid Mary, these asymptomatic carriers, and they can deposit this in the feces so if they're flying over and have to defecate or come down … in the field or if they're swimming in a pond. That's a real concern to these small producers, small backyard flock types, especially out in these acreages where they tend to let these birds run out and free and oftentimes they share water and things like that with wild birds.”

The NDA press release states that people with poultry should keep an eye out for strange behavior, severe illness and sudden deaths; restrict access to their property and poultry; wear clean clothes, scrub boots and shoes with disinfect and wash your hands thoroughly after contact with your flock; clean and disinfect your vehicle tires and equipment when visiting other farms with livestock; don’t share equipment, tools or other supplies; and prevent contact between your birds and wild birds.

Symptoms of HPAI in poultry include a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea.

Poultry owners should report unusual poultry bird deaths or sick birds to NDA at 402-471-2351, or through USDA at 866-536-7593.

Reynolds added that the Extension has a Big Red Biosecurity Program that helps poultry producers understand biosecurity and implement strategies to prevent the spread of disease. More information on this program can be found at bigredbiosecurity.unl.edu. Reynolds said that anyone with questions about increasing biosecurity on their farm can contact him at 402-472-2952.

“Right now the way we're trying to combat this is with good information and trying to get people to use the best biosecurity they can,” Reynolds said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

