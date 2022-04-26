Birding stays popular through COVID

With people staying at home more during the COVID-19 pandemic, some started hobbies they typically wouldn’t, such as birding. Although COVID appears to have slowed down, birding reportedly remains popular.

“The most interesting thing that I've seen within about the last six months was that not only has it increased dramatically, it's continued to increase and it's sustained so people are remaining with birding as a hobby,” said Bob Wells, past president of the Audubon Society of Omaha.

The group’s mission is to bring environmental awareness to the area through education and conservation, especially birds and their habitats. Wells said the Audubon Society sells large volumes of birdseed to the public, mostly individuals.

“In the fall of 2020, we saw a 45% increase in people ordering birdseed,” he said.

During the pandemic, people could still take part in outdoor activities as long as they weren’t too close to others. Birding is something that can be done by yourself, as well as with friends, or at home, Wells added.

“The thing that in general that brings people to birding is that it's something that you can do in a fairly solitary fashion, it doesn't rely on a lot of equipment and it allows you to do it outdoors,” Wells said.

It also does not require expensive equipment – someone can put bird feeders in their yard and enjoy birding from the comforts of their own home, he said.

Marc Parnell, whose field guide on Nebraska birds released Tuesday, noted that Columbus’ Lake Babcock is a great migratory hotspot for waterfowl such as geese, ducks, grebes and coots. There is also Franklin’s gull, which is found in the Great Plains.

The confluence of the Loup and Platte rivers flushes nutrients to the surface and draws in birds as well, he added.

“It really creates a really great opportunity for birds to hunt for fish,” he said. “You'll see a lot of bald eagles inherent in that in that immediate area as well which is a pretty neat sight.”

Birding is one of the many solitary outdoor activities that people took up during the pandemic, Parnell agreed.

“Birds are one of those things where it's almost inevitable that you will have direct contact with them in some capacity when you're outdoors. A lot of people began to appreciate it in the same way that I've grown to love birds,” Parnell said. “Even since the pandemic has ended, they've continued with that passion. So I think birding as a pastime and as a study will continue to grow and flourish.”

Parnell has spent the past five or six years on his book series, “The Birding Pro's Field Guides,” each individual novel of which focuses on a different state. “Birds of Nebraska” is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other places where books are sold.

Parnell said he wanted to create a field guide specifically for Nebraskans because there really isn’t one for Nebraska birds.

“A lot of the field guides in the market will have Florida birds, Maine birds, New Mexico birds thrown in there, but really you just want to know what's in your backyard or in your pond or fields and when it's going to be there and some interesting facts about it,” he said. “I was just excited to do that for Nebraska.”

Parnell’s book series features a monthly birding forecast for every species. It shows readers month by month when a specific species is likely to be in the United States, he said.

“It's been really well received by readers so far, so I'm really looking forward to hearing Nebraskans' feedback on that,” Parnell said. “Also it's unique in that each species that's likely to visit feeders has detailed bird feeding information – which feeders, what kinds of food they prefer, in order to serve the needs of your everyday backyard birder.”

Additionally, the field guide will have a birding by comparison approach. He said it’s a new method of bird identification that helps people identify new birds by comparing them to those they already know.

“It's a really memorable visual identification exercise that allows people to go out in the field and quickly and accurately determine new bird species without a lot of difficulty in rigmarole that kind of comes with flipping through a 600-page field guide and trying to study it with the world in front of you,” Parnell said.

Parnell, who currently lives in Cleveland, Ohio, has been interested in ornithology for about 20 years. He said he got his start with a reptiles and amphibians field guide.

“From there I was very excited about how many species I could find in my backyard,” he said. “I went to a number of nature camps and educational opportunities for the outdoors and for biology.”

Parnell took courses in biology and biochemistry in college but found that birds were his true calling.

“I was very captivated by their powers of flight, the fact that they can migrate to such an extent and you can see one bird in March but it wouldn't be there in May,” he added. “I was very excited about all the different interactions with each other certain birds, protecting others, attacking another species, all the different ecological relationships that are really interesting to observe once you sort of break beneath the surface of the everyday.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

