Birds to stay in Columbus

After their introduction two years ago, Bird electric scooters have become a common feature in Columbus parks and streets.

At the June 6 Columbus City Council meeting, a memorandum of understanding was approved for Bird services to continue for another two years. With those two years of experience with the scooters, though, some safety and logistics issues were brought up for consideration.

First Ward Council Member Charlie Bahr expressed his concern at the age of many of the riders. In the terms of use for Bird, users agree that they are 18 years of age or older and must scan a driver's license to create an account.

Bahr's concern was that many of the riders are younger and in some cases much younger, simply ignoring this unenforceable clause.

"Out of probably 24 people I've seen riding these, I'd guess two or three are 18, I mean some of them have trouble even getting up to the handlebars, they're so small. Are we enforcing this or not?" Bahr said.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek answered that the city cannot enforce Bird's company policy and that liability for any accidents related to drivers being too young consequently falls on Bird as the enforcers of that policy.

"It's not prohibited by law that you can't be under 18 and we can't enforce that rule, that's just their rule," Vasicek said.

Fourth Ward Council Member John Lohr brought up the issues of speed and driving courtesy in addition to operators' age. He said he has had near misses with the scooters on trails with no warning from riders.

"There is some courtesy that has to do with riding bicycles," Lohr said. "When you're riding on trails, when you come up behind somebody, you say 'on your left,' 'on your right,' I've heard that once in about the last 10 years."

While the devices can't top 20 miles per hour, that's fast relative to walking speed. Per Bird's website, the devices are programmed to slow down in high-traffic or marked speed zones, though these are described by Bird.

There was some concern from Third Ward Council Member Ron Schilling of riders driving the scooters around the ballpark at Pawnee Park as well, to which Vasicek responded that Bird has the option to blacklist certain areas.

"The scooters won't operate in areas where we - it's geofencing - we create a dead zone," Vasicek said.

First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte added that the scooters are relatively new to the area and a new technology, so there is an adjustment period for social rules and technical aspects that come with them.

"It's new so people are going to have to learn protocol, and that takes a while, common courtesy," Augustine-Schulte said.

Augustine-Schulte added that the city is not responsible for people either reading and ignoring or not reading user agreements and safety literature at all.

"It's up to the people to read it. If they don't read it, then we can't do anything about it, we can't make anyone read it," Augustine-Schulte said.

Augustine-Schulte also added that in the case of younger people using them isn't on the city to police, rather the parents whose children are using those accounts.

"It's also a parent's responsibility, we can't step in and start being parents for 15 or 13 or 10-year-olds who are out borrowing them and using their parents' codes," Augustine-Schulte said.

Vasicek responded that the scooters have had a lot of rides in the two years the city has had them and that they have been a good fun activity in the city with few complaints, which the vote will continue.

"There have been thousands of rides already this year, so it is something the community is enjoying," Vasicek said.

