Black footed ferret discovery celebrates 10 year anniversary

This past Halloween and early November 2022 marked the 10 year anniversary of the discovery of the black footed ferret in northern South Dakota on an Indian Reservation. It was on a cold, foggy Halloween night at 0300 in the morning by NCE staff, Tom Murphy and I.

On that fateful night on the last day in October 2012, Gutzmer’s firm New Century Environmental (NCE) documented the most endangered mammal in North America, the black-footed ferret (Mustela nigripes), on Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North and South Dakota. Up to that time, there had been no credible sightings, only speculation, about the presence of the animal. After that discovery, NCE documented ferret eye-shine in North Dakota, where there is no modern day record of their existence.

The black-footed ferret, Mustela nigripes, is a small to medium-sized carnivore. Female black-footed ferrets range in weight from 645–850 grams. The fur of Mustela nigripes is yellowish-buff with pale under parts. The forehead, muzzle and throat are white, and the feet are black. A black mask is observed around the eyes, which is well defined in young black-footed ferrets. It is the only ferret species native to the Americas, and there are no recognized subspecies.

The black-footed ferret was listed as endangered in 1967 and considered extinct in the wild in 1987 (until they were discovered in Metetsee Wyoming in 1988) when the last known wild ferret population was removed from their relic colony to a captive breeding program in effort to save the species (Tretten, 2019). The reduced population size of ferrets appears to be a result from the loss and fragmentation of habitat, poorly managed landscapes, overharvesting of prairie dogs, disease, elimination of prairie dog towns and a synergy between all these factors.

Finally after some tug of war politics with United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and debates about presence, the Bureau of Indian Affairs came through with a natural resource grant this past year, to assess the presence/absence of this very rare and unique animal on the reservation. Funding has been needed to conduct field data collection for spotlight surveys, thermal imagery assessments and even prairie dog town calling for ferrets (Jordan Kort, Kurt Tooley - a new technique) to ascertain current conditions based on a discovery a decade ago.

The Standing Rock Indian Tribe Game & Fish department collaborating with the USFWS released 28 ferrets on their reservation in the state of South Dakota last year in October. A subsequent monitoring effort in May 2022 by USFWS revealed three ferrets still present within the management area.

Seth Gutzmer, a graduate student in the School of Natural Resources at the University of Central Missouri has developed a research thesis to quantify the habitat preferences for an occupancy model (e.g. prairie dog colony size, soil, distance to water, vegetation structure, predators) for the black-footed ferret translocated populations on Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The proposal is also to evaluate similar habitats in North Dakota in an effort to locate, not only relic colonies, but identify future sites for conservation of this important species. Essentially, what works in the real world we live in.

Currently, known ferret populations exist only at reintroduction sites where introduced populations remain small, fragmented, and intensively managed with only a few of these introduced populations producing wild-born adults. As a result of only a few breeding individuals left in the population, black-footed ferrets have lost 90% of their genetic diversity. A discovery of a relic population could save the species, with an infusion of new genetic material into this small group of animals.

As 8 billion people and then some, encroach on available space and consume the dirt around the globe, resource managers will need to identify management strategies and plans that will protect and sustain the dwindling number of plants and animals we currently have. Sure some will say not all of these affect man or are important, but how will know once they are gone? These will need to be common sense solutions that will educate voters, so sustainability of what is left, is enough for future generations and the best decisions are made.

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com