Black Hills Energy donates to New Hope 2 subdivision

Black Hills Energy is donating water heaters and furnaces to all of the homes Habitat for Humanity of Columbus helps build in its New Hope 2 subdivision on 41st Avenue.

"We're going to install the gas main into the New Hope 2 subdivision and we will install all the service from the main up to the residences as they're built. Then, we will provide a high-efficiency furnace and a water heater (for each of those homes)," Black Hills Energy Columbus Area Operations Supervisor Dan Willets said.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Board Member Neal Valorz said Willets was largely responsible for Black Hills' contribution.

"We've experienced a lot of great community involvement, especially from businesses in town over the years. Black Hills is the latest," Valorz said. "...Danny Willets spearheaded that … it wasn't something we had ever considered before and I think it's going to be a great benefit to our partner families there."

Habitat of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters echoed that sentiment.

"Dan is the one who has really done this," Peters said.

Willets said he met Peters in church -- something of a serendipitous introduction given Habitat's roots in Christian faith.

"We moved to Fullerton about five years ago and … in the church we go to now, we actually would sit behind Lori and her family," Willets said. "That's how I got to meet her. … The church would volunteer and then I also belong to Columbus Home Builders (Association) and they will volunteer a day every year, helping to install a roof for Habitat of Columbus."

Willets said he eventually noticed that all of the homes in the first New Hope subdivision -- located on 45th Avenue in Columbus -- were all electric and began wondering why Black Hills hadn't been involved.

"A lot of that was based on geography and location, but I noticed the new location was in a place that was right near where we already have established gas service," Willets said.

Meanwhile, Peters remembers she wrote Black Hills asking for a grant when Habitat of Columbus started the capital campaign for New Hope 2.

"And then Dan came to us and said, 'I got your application, but I think we can this for you, what do you think?'"

Peters said land, utilities and materials and equipment are the biggest costs associated with any Habitat build, so Willets' offer was a no-brainer.

Willets and Peters said the deal has been in the works for a couple of years, but a contract was finalized in early 2021. Contributions like it have been especially important to Habitat recently.

"We are just doing our fiscal year budget for next year and we are estimating our home building cost at $150,000, where the normal budget is $100,000," Peters said. "We have some big hills to climb in 2022, and it's because of inflation and the changes that COVID has brought."

For his part, Willets said Black Hills is always looking for opportunities to get involved with the community.

"And Habitat's such a great organization, what they do and how they go about doing it," Willets said. "So much of what they do is done with donations and volunteer help -- that's what makes these projects viable."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

