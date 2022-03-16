Black Hills plans upgrade project in Columbus

Black Hills Energy customers who reside within Columbus city limits can expect communication from the gas company about future work planned.

Black Hills has started a project to upgrade natural gas service in Columbus to improve safety and reliability. Work will include replacing service lines and relocating meters that are inside of homes and businesses to outside of the building.

Dan Willets, Black Hills operations supervisor for the Columbus area, said the gas company will be sending out letters to customers detailing the project. These letters will be mailed out about two to three weeks before contractors start going door-to-door to talk directly with the customers.

“We're going to go out and start going door-to-door and contacting the customers and looking over each project to determine what needs to be done,” Willets said.

There will be surveys to fill out and contracts will work out a schedule with the customers, he added.

“It's partially to inform the customer and work out details like scheduling, when the customer is going to be around because we're going to have entry into their home to tie back into the gas pipeline. Give them a little more in-person idea of what the project is and what we're doing,” Willets said.

Willets said that the project has been split into five areas. The first area is west of 33rd Avenue while the second area is east of 33rd Avenue and goes into downtown Columbus. The first round of letters for this first area were sent out last week.

“Once we get into the downtown, we're going to slow things down a bit because those projects are going to be a little more complicated work just the way that businesses are situated and getting those meters moved outside than just someone's house,” Willets said.

Black Hills officials will be working with businesses to ensure that their operations are as minimally affected as possible.

“When we get to the business district, we will do some extra coordinating with them to make sure that we make allowances so they can still get deliveries to their business,” Willets said. “We're not disrupting traffic flow or parking any more than is necessary to get this done.”

Willets encourages anyone with questions to contact Black Hills – a special hotline has been set up for the project. Customers with any questions or concerns can call 402-563-3100 ext. 201.

According to a Black Hills press release, it used to be common practice for a natural gas meter to be located inside a home or business to be protected from the elements. With the advancement of technology, meters being placed outside of structures is now the industry standard.

Relocating the meters will allow Black Hills workers and first responders easier and safer access to a meter in case of an emergency, as well as alleviating future interruptions to gas service during maintenance.

According to the press release, gas service will be unavailable for a short amount of time while work is being completed. Also, excavation can be expected where the gas service enters the residence and some excavation where the service line connects to the gas main – usually by a street or alley. Contractors will have a restoration crew following them to restore such things as landscaping and paving.

“This upgrade will allow Black Hills Energy to meet our customers’ current and future energy needs and maintain our industry-leading reliability far into the future,” said Don Nordell, senior operations manager for Black Hills. “We understand updating natural gas service can impact our neighbors’ lives and businesses and we will work to minimize disruptions and restore our work area to its original state.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

