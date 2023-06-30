At approximately 1:28 p.m. on June 27, the area known to Loup Public Power District as Columbus West 230 KB Sub experienced a power outage lasting around 15 minutes.

According to Dan Hellbusch, Loup’s vice president of operations, the outage stretched across much of the downtown area of Columbus, west of 18th Avenue, south of 15th street all the way to the west rural line and to the line that leads to Duncan, which affected the village as well. The outage was caused by a squirrel climbing into equipment.

“A squirrel got into an arrester, we usually call them varmints a lot of the time,” Hellbusch said. “After the rain, sometimes they (arresters) get a little damp, this one was dry though.”

The outage affected approximately 4000 Loup customers, Hellbusch said, but was remedied by 1:43 p.m.