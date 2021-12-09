Blankets donated to PD for kids in need

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the American Legion Auxiliary Hartman Post 84 made a delivery of nine blankets to the Columbus Police Department, 2330 14th St. in Columbus, which will be used to comfort children who are experiencing hard times.

"Children need comfort the most when they're in bad situations," Auxiliary President Nancy Patras said.

Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer explained that the blankets will be added to the rotation of comfort items that members of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) supply to children who are going through difficult situations.

"You might think a small town like Columbus wouldn't have that, but it does," Auxiliary member Kathy Moseman said.

Sherer agreed.

"We could probably give these away faster than they could make them," Sherer said.

Sherer said there are number of scenarios where the department might give a child a blanket, stuffed animal or another comforting item.

"Let's say we find a lost child or we find somebody who has been displaced," Sherer said. "...If we're involved in an HHS (health and human services) investigation or a criminal investigation where a child has to be removed from the home, maybe there's some reluctance there and they feel like they've been alienated -- we'll give them a blanket to give them some comfort."

Other situations might involve domestic violence, child abuse or child sexual assault.

Once CPD gives the child a blanket, it's theirs forever, Sherer said.

"They need something that's theirs, and I'm so glad CPD is going to use them and they will come to good use," Patras said.

It's the first time the Auxiliary has donated blankets to the police department.

"I suggested it a couple of months ago and then we all got our materials on our own and made them," Patras said.

Patras said about eight ladies, including Moseman and herself, were involved in the effort. Patras indicated that she would like to be able to continue doing blanket deliveries in the future.

"If we know that there are going to be more coming, we'll be less reluctant to hand them out to begin with...instead of waiting until someone is in greater need," Sherer said.

Patras explained that the Auxiliary's mission includes helping children and veterans, and that making and donating the blankets felt like a good way to provide comfort to children who need it the most.

The department will certainly make good use of the blankets, Sherer said.

"I want to give kudos to the American Legion and the Auxiliary," Sherer said. "They've been great supporters of the police department in a lot of different endeavors and we couldn't do half the things we do without them, so we appreciate them."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

