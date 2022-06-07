'Blessed beyond measure': Simon House receiving $110K grant for freezer

If there’s one word to describe the Simon House over the weekend, it’s "blessed."

From helping to distribute 40,000 pounds of donated protein from Tyson Foods Inc. to getting surprise word of a $110,000 grant to help with a freezer project, it’s safe to say that Simon House officials had a good day on June 4.

The Columbus nonprofit received the protein donation last week and distributed it to other surrounding food pantries before holding its own mobile food pantry on June 4.

Families lined up for the food distribution received two boxes of the protein, each 20 pounds of chicken tenders, as well as produce, canned food, bread and other necessities they may not have been otherwise able to afford. The Simon House received its usual donations from another food bank for the non-meat items.

The protein donation in itself was cause for celebration but Tyson Chaplain Randy Rodenborg received a phone call just before noon that day, confirming that Tyson corporate gave the OK for a $110,000 grant to Simon House for a new freezer.

Simon House has been fundraising for the construction of a 20 foot by 24 foot walk-in freezer unit at its property. About $70,000 had been raised before Tyson’s grant was announced. The estimated cost of the freezer’s construction is $160,000, so the nonprofit will be able to fully fund the project.

Lucy Lutjelusche, manager of the Simon House, said she submitted an application for the grant in early November and figured it would be some time before hearing back. Upon hearing the news on June 4, word was spread among the nonprofit’s employees, volunteers, Tyson representatives present for the protein donation and anyone else there.

“To hear it now in front of what we're doing and knowing that Tyson themselves can see the need in our community is huge,” Lutjelusche added.

This is the first walk-in freezer for food pantry use that Tyson has helped build both in Nebraska and in a rural community, she noted.

“I did tell my team and volunteers, employees as well as everybody that came today that it literally takes a village to help those in our community that are in need and look at our village that we have,” Lutjelusche said. “We are blessed beyond measure.”

With the freezer comes a collaboration with Tyson.

“Tyson's idea is, is that we bring in a semi load with (protein) and then it would be distributed to the food pantries on a regular basis. This is a commitment from Tyson to help take care of the needy in the community,” Rodenborg said.

This has already started with the 40,000 pounds of protein recently given – Lutjelusche gave some of the donation to 50 food pantries and schools within an 80-mile radius.

Lutjelusche noted the benefit Columbus and surrounding communities will see, notably with the raising costs of groceries and kids being on summer break from school.

“Your grocery bill … it's not only doubled, it's tripled for some families. I was working in a line that have five children, six children,” she said. “It's huge to have this relationship with Tyson that is able to provide protein for our families.”

According to Lutjelusche, Mayor Jim Bulkley helped plant the seed.

Bulkley said he was invited to a sit-down meeting at the Tyson Food plant in Madison a number of months ago in which Tyson officials mentioned waiting to give more protein. The lack of a community nonprofit having a freezer able to accommodate that large of an amount of food makes that goal difficult to accomplish.

Bulkley added he then contacted Simon House officials about the project.

“I was just a conduit of an idea to who might be able to do it. Then they took it and did what you're seeing here today and what you will see in the future now that this grant is coming together, and it's just awesome,” Bulkley said. “What a shot in the arm for not only our community but the communities that they will serve.”

Lutjelusche said that in addition to Bulkley, she also gives thanks to God, Ag Park, the Columbus Area United Way, Pinnacle Bank, the Pillen family, the Scotus football team, RVW Inc., Dan Keiter, Gilmore and Associates, Platte Valey Precast Inc., all of the organization’s supports and the Simon House board, volunteers and employees.

“It took quite a bit of prayers and love and community support, and we're going see it happen,” Lutjelusche said. “It's amazing. I am beyond excited.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

