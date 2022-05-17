Blitz Build moving quickly: Habitat for Humanity's ahead of schedule thanks to volunteers

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus is on track to complete its first Blitz Build in the area.

Lori Peters, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, said they just recently passed the enclosure stage of construction and are currently working on mechanicals, such as plumbing, wiring, heating and cooling.

"They're all working hard, some of them are almost done," Peters said. "Once we get the mechanical inspections done, we are really way ahead of schedule."

The project was announced in February and the team had a foundation laid by April. Now, it's moving quickly into June with a solid group of volunteers scheduled, making a July move-in very possible.

Blitz builds are typically attempted in under a week, according to Peters, but this time frame is in larger cities with much larger populations where 24-hour-a-day construction can be done during that time. This is the first time Habitat has attempted a blitz build in Columbus

In a city the size of Columbus, a hybrid blitz build had to be attempted, which is still comparatively fast. Hybrid builds are still expedited, but not to the degree of a regular blitz build. With the help of a team of workers from Detroit and local volunteers and sponsors, they are approaching completion quickly.

"We worked on days we hadn’t planned to like Sunday afternoons. We had a lot of days where our crews were strong and fast and experienced," Peters said.

In the beginning of the project, Peters said, they could not find a construction manager. Fortunately, a team of volunteers from Detroit, led by Lead Project Manager Scot Norris, came to help with a combined 90 years of Habitat experience.

One factor that helped the project move a little faster was the completion of the garage unit. During times of rain or heat, crews were able to work partially indoors, according to Angie Houser, a member of the board of directors and a premier volunteer with Habitat.

"Some of our biggest obstacles were just mother nature, the wind and the rain. Fortunately we had the garage and we were able to build in the garage," Houser said.

Houser, who has been on the board for a year, attended the Women's Blitz Day, where local women were encouraged to work together at the site.

"It's a great way for women to get together, learn new things and network," Houser said.

Houser added that while it is a skill-building activity, several of the volunteers came with experience.

"A lot of them already had those skills, and the ones who didn't picked it up really well," Houser added.

Women's Blitz Build day volunteers helped with construction later in the project and were treated to a devotional from Hope Freshour, executive director of the Columbus Area United Way.

Houser and Peters expressed their gratitude for the volunteers who have helped and will help with this process. Peters said Habitat was originally worried nobody would be able to volunteer during the week but local businesses and people came through.

"Volunteers were abundant, we were worried there would not be any volunteers during the week," Peters said. "A lot of employers let some staff take off, we had some businesses, a lot of folks who hadn't done this before."

The project has volunteers lined up through the month of June and Habitat hopes for it to be complete by July, when the occupant's son is schedule for surgery.

"Our mission is to give everybody a safe place to live," Houser said. "Just a safe place to live for children and parents is a huge peace of mind and something to move forward with."

So far, the project has had 223 volunteers contribute over 1,300 hours of labor.

Those interested in volunteering can reach Habitat for Humanity of Columbus at hfhcolumbusne.com or 402-564-4633.

